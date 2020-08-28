The Aces Tap Fickle Friends For 'Kelly' Remix

The single is off the new album, "Under My Influence."

Today, pop prodigies The Aces release the Fickle Friends remix of their queer anthem, "Kelly." The remix follows the critically acclaimed release of The Aces' sophomore album, Under My Influence, out via Red Bull Records. Get it here.



"We have been fans of Fickle Friends for years, so when we found out they wanted to remix 'Kelly' we couldn't have been more excited," said The Aces. "Our goal with remixes is always to give you guys something new and fresh, a completely new take on the song. They absolutely smashed this, and it's been on repeat ever since they sent it. Enjoy xx"



Fickle Friends commented: "We're big fans of The Aces so naturally, we were super keen to get involved on the remix, even more so when we heard the song! With this remix we didn't wanna mess with the vocal too much so we just focussed on putting a Fickle Friends spin on the production and basically just had fun with different chords and percussion until we were vibing it!"



The Aces announced their virtual livestream debut of Under My Influence earlier this month, which will air exclusively on the Looped app on Tuesday, September 1 at 11AM PST (2PM EST) and 4PM PST (7PM EST). For tickets and more info, visit TheAcesOfficial.com.



Spanning 14 tracks, Under My Influence captures the four friends at a life-defining moment, questioning everything they had been taught and choosing who they wanted to become. This is the band at their most vulnerable, exploring themes of love, sexuality, mental health, and friendship. Lamenting on love and loss in a new city on "Lost Angeles," reminiscing their hometown of Provo, Utah on "801," delving into the pressures of social media on "My Phone is Trying to Kill Me," and exploring their sexuality on "Kelly."

Listen to the new album below.



Under My Influence Track List:



1. Daydream

2. New Emotion

3. My Phone is Trying to Kill Me

4. Kelly

5. Can You Do

6. All Mean Nothing

7. 801

8. I Can Break Your Heart Too

9. Lost Angeles

10. Not Enough

11. Cruel

12. Thought of You

13. Going Home

14. Zillionaire

View More Music Stories Related Articles