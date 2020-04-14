The 8th Annual Welcome Campers Festival Rescheduled To Labor Day Weekend

Brooklyn-based music experience and content producers, The Wild Honey Pie, have rescheduled their 8th annual Welcome Campers adult summer camp music festival to Labor Day weekend.

With the health and safety of their community always at the forefront of their decisions, the intimate 400 person experience has been moved to Labor Day Weekend, September 5-7, 2020 at Island Lake Camp, three hours outside of New York City. See ticketing details HERE.

The festival in a truly unique adult summer camp meets music festival that not only includes live music and DJ Sets but summer camp activities such as campfires, kayaking, swimming, basketball, ping pong, dodgeball, volleyball, nature hikes, arts and crafts, in addition to wellness activities such as sound baths, yoga and meditation.

Artists confirmed to play the festival include SASAMI, Salt Cathedral, Sir Woman (Wild Child), Bad Bad Hats, Raffaella, The Harmaleighs, Fake Dad, Jennah Bell with more to be announced soon.





