The 1975 Announces North American Headline Tour

Today, The 1975 unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour and shared "Me & You Together Song" - the new song from Notes On A Conditional Form. Named as one of 2020's most anticipated albums by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Vulture, Notes On A Conditional Form will be released on April 24 by Dirty Hit / Interscope Records.

Produced by Live Nation, the headline tour will kick off on April 27 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX. The run will include shows at The Forum in Los Angeles (May 7), Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO (May 11) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (May 26). Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will support on most dates. The 1975 will also be performing at numerous 2020 festivals, including Bonnaroo. See below for itinerary.

The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available now at The1975.com and will run through Thursday, January 23, at 10:00 PM local time. Fans will receive a unique code granting them first access to the best seats and General Admission tickets via the artist ticket pre-sale, which runs from Wednesday, January 22, 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, January 23, 10:00 PM local time at The1975.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24, at 9:00 AM local time.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet. Their aim is to reforest the planet, one tree at a time.

"Me & You Together Song" debuted as the Hottest Record in the World earlier today when The 1975 performed it live on BBC Radio 1's "Future Sounds with Annie Mac."

Fans who pre-order Notes On A Conditional Form will instantly receive "Me & You Together Song" plus the opening track - "The 1975," which features a Greta Thunberg monologue - and the singles "People" and "Frail State of Mind." Placing "People" on its list of "The 100 Best Songs of 2019," Pitchfork said, "The song is both a wake-up call and an admission of defeat-a balls-out strut to be played for the indifferent masses as the world burns."

Notes On A Conditional Form is the follow-up to 2018's A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the Manchester-based quartet's third consecutive album to top The Official U.K. Albums chart. In the States, it claimed the No. 1 position on the Top Album Sales, Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. The single "Give Yourself A Try" has received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rock Song. The 1975 took honors for best British Group and British Album of the Year at the 2019 BRIT Awards and received two Ivor Novello awards - Songwriters Of The Year and Best Contemporary Song ("Love It If We Made It").

After being named one of the best songs of 2018 by critics at The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Vulture and NPR, "Love It If We Made It" also appeared on the Best Songs of the 2010s recaps. A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and the band's second studio album, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, were included on Pitchfork's 200 Best Albums of the 2010s list.

The 1975 Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum +

May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre +

May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center *

June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *

Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +





Related Articles View More Music Stories