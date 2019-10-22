The 11th Annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival Announce First Round Of Artists

The California Roots Music and Arts Festival has had much to celebrate in 2019 with a successful ten year event, launching their own radio show "Cali Roots Radio" on SiriusXM's "The Joint," and through a new strategic partnership with Reggae Rise Up. Cali Roots is thrilled to announce its first round of artists for their 11th annual festival held at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center from May 22-24, 2020. Pre-sale starts Monday, October 28 from 10am to 10pm PST. Public on-sale will be Tuesday, October 29 at 10am PST. Check out https://californiarootsfestival.com for all the info and purchase links.

Artists announced in the first wave include reggae legends Damian "JR. GONG" Marley and Jimmy Cliff. Hip Hop luminary Ice Cube joins the bill with festival favorites J Boog, Trevor Hall, Tarrus Riley, Hirie, Iya Terra, Mike Love, and Bumpin Uglies coming back. Making their debut to the festival include fast rising soul band Durand Jones & The Indications, Brazilian reggae act Natiruts, French seven-piece artist Dub Inc, conscious music collective Satsang, and rising singer Vana Liya.

The festival has become a destination event with thousands of fans flocking from all over the world and an impressive livestream audience as well. 2019 marked the event's ten year anniversary and with Cali Roots' recent partnership with Reggae Rise Up and expansion into Arizona with Arizona Roots Festival, they show no signs of slowing down. In addition, the festival has been recognized for their commitment to creating an environmentally conscious event that benefits the surrounding community, educates and engages the attending fans, and provides a music festival model that is truly sustainable.

Round One Artist Line-Up Announcement:

Damian "JR. GONG" Marley

Ice Cube

Chronixx

Jimmy Cliff

J Boog

Trevor Hall

Durand Jones & The Indications

Tarrus Riley

Natiruts

Hirie

Iya Terra

Mike Love

Dub Inc

Satsang

Bumpin Uglies

Vana Liya

"Our ten year anniversary was such a milestone event and ended the first decade of Cali Roots perfectly. We are going into our eleventh year with more momentum than ever," passionately states festival Co-Producer Dan Sheehan. He adds, "The Cali Roots movement started here, but stretches across the country and worldwide. As we continue to partner and grow nationally, we can feel the impact of our event and brand and how it continues to bring people together through this amazing community."





Related Articles View More Music Stories