Thai-American Hip-Hop Pioneer DABOYWAY Announces U.S. 'Ways World' Tour

DABOYWAY—the Thai-American hip-hop pioneer, co-founder of the chart-topping #1 group Thaitanium and actor—has announced a run of headlining shows across the U.S. later this month as part of his “Ways World Tour.”

The tour will take place from August 16, launching in Fort Lauderdale, FL, until August 27 ending in New York City surrounding his upcoming Dembow-oriented single “Pogo”—a collaborative release with Dominican Republic artist Mark B. Tour dates are listed below; tickets are on sale HERE.

“Pogo” was produced by Latin Grammy Award-winners Ricky Luna, Max Gallo, Alcover and JB1 and is scheduled for digital release on Friday, August 25 along with a new music video filmed in both Santo Domingo, DR and Bangok, TH. Stay tuned for more details.

“Pogo” follows the success of DABOYWAY’s recent single “Cake Diet”—the first new music since his 2020 self-titled debut solo album. Produced by Luna and Gallo, “Cake Diet” was released via Def Jam Thailand last October. Its music video—generating over 3.5 million views and described by NME as “a carnival fever dream”— is an 8-minute short film featuring Miss Grand Thailand 2022, Engfa Waraha, with DABOYWAY helming the creative direction.

The “Cake Diet” track also sparked a TikTok challenge which has garnered over 92 million views. DABOYWAY performed a riveting live version of “Cake Diet” on Grammy.com’s “Press Play” series earlier this year; watch it HERE. Stream the “Cake Diet” music video below or via YouTube HERE.

DABOYWAY is currently working on a new solo album that blends hip-hop and international club music. He unveiled the first taste of it with his April-released single “BAKA” (feat. Japanese EDM YouTube phenomenon Repezen Foxx, once again produced by Luna). Listen now and watch the music video at https://lnk.to/0405_BAKAly. Stay tuned for more new music and news on his upcoming release in the coming weeks.

DABOYWAY has been an integral force of Thai hip-hop culture since its birth. He co-founded the # 1 Thai-American hip-hop group Thaitanium who’ve released multiple chart-topping albums over their 23-year career and garnered global success having performed shows across the world for popular artists including Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Flo-Rida, and 50 Cent. In 2020 he became the Head of Def Jam Thailand, where he worked on developing and mentoring emerging international artists.

In addition to music, DABOYWAY has been acting in films regularly since his 1998 debut 303 Fear Faith Revenge. He also founded the massively successful Never Say Cutz barber shop chain; it has expanded into their own brand, NVSC Supply Co., with hair products, apparel, and more. The chain currently has 24 stores and counting, becoming a street-cultural hub.

DABOYWAY TOUR DATES

8/16 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Kubo Asian Fusion & Bar

8/17 Maplewood, MN - Unison

8/23 Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan

8/24 Mclean, VA – Tysons TSR

8/27 New York, NY – The Cutting Room

Photo Credit: Thanisorn Thitikhunrat