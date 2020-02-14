Tennis Releases 'Swimmer' via Their Own Label, Mutually Detrimental

Today, the acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has released their highly anticipated fifth studio album, SWIMMER via their own Mutually Detrimental label. Produced by Tennis and mixed by four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominee Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic! At The Disco, Parquet Courts), SWIMMERsees the Denver, CO-based husband and wife duo of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore elevating their distinctive pop approach to heretofore unexplored new heights, experimenting with atypical instrumentation, complex time changes, and an increased focus on lyrical storytelling fueled in part by a series of life-changing experiences that only served to strengthen their already powerful personal and creative bond. As with their 2011 debut album, CAPE DORY, and their acclaimed fourth LP, 2017's YOURS CONDITIONALLY, the new album was written largely on the sea, this time during a four-month sailing excursion in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico as well as Tennis' own Denver, CO recording studio.

SWIMMER was first heralded last November by Tennis' first new music in almost three years, "Runner." The song was joined by a colorful companion video directed by longtime collaborator Luca Venter, and inspired by Moore's love of "old musicals and all things Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse."

In January, Tennis released the second song from SWIMMER, "Need Your Love," via a video also shot and directed by Venter. "Runner," "Need Your Love" and a visualizer for the song "How To Forgive" are all streaming now via the official Tennis YouTube channel.

Tennis will celebrate SWIMMER with a major North American headline tour. The dates get underway February 25 at Kansas City, MO's Madrid Theatre & Café and then continue through early May. Highlights include top-billed performances at Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest (March 27) and Atlanta, GA's annual Shaky Knees Music Festival (May 3). Support on all headline dates comes from Molly Burch.

TENNIS

ON TOUR 2020

FEBRUARY

25 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

MARCH

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *

28 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

APRIL

1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

5 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre Center

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

25 - Boston, MA - Royale

26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

29 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

MAY 2020

1 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

ALL HEADLINE DATES w/ MOLLY BURCH





