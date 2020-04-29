Tenille Townes Announces Releases Date for Debut Album THE LEMONADE STAND

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Tenille Townes will release her highly anticipated debut album, The Lemonade Stand, June 26 via Columbia Nashville in partnership with RCA Records.

Of the release, Townes shares, "The Lemonade Stand is a collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now. I want this music to be like a gathering place, where people can come and be filled up. I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams. This record is the dream that I had when I was a seven-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now."

Produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town), the new album consists of twelve songs all co-written by Townes including five tracks from her Road to the Lemonade Stand EP (stream/purchase here) as well as her latest release, "The Most Beautiful Things," which Townes debuted earlier this month to critical acclaim. Of the track, Music Row declares, "She is a treasure. This touching ballad meditates about the glorious beauty that is all around us, but seldom noticed. Moving and meaningful."

On working with Joyce, Townes reflects, "Making this music with Jay Joyce was an adventure I will hold on to and smile at for the rest of my life. It was a process where I felt like I could be myself and felt encouraged to grow and step up to what these songs were calling for. We built these songs from the ground up, the way I would play them in a room with my guitar, and I had the most amazing time watching Jay create magic around them."

The new album also features "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)," which was recently Gold certified in Canada and reached #1 on the BDS Canada and Mediabase Canada country radio charts earlier this year-making it Townes' second chart-topping single following her Canadian Platinum-certified "Somebody's Daughter." This accomplishment makes Townes the only female in Mediabase Canada history to achieve two #1 singles. Released to critical acclaim, Rolling Stone calls "Jersey," "a stirring, full-bodied anthem about loss and faith," while Taste of Country proclaims, "Townes continues to release music grounded in empathy...She aims for a higher brand of acclaim and satisfaction." For more information on The Lemonade Stand and to pre-order album bundles, please visit tenilletownes.com.

The release of The Lemonade Stand adds to a series of breakthrough years for the Canadian-born and Nashville-based artist, who is nominated for two awards at the 55th ACM Awards: New Female Artist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Elle King. Ahead of these nominations, Townes won four awards at the 2019 Canadian Country Music Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year ("Somebody's Daughter"), Anthem Entertainment Songwriter of the Year and Video of the Year ("Somebody's Daughter"). Winning all four of her nominated categories, Townes lead the night with the most awards received. She is also a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing Artist, an iHeartCountry's "On The Verge" artist and has been included in Amazon Music's "2019 Artists To Watch," CMT's "Next Women of Country," iHeart Radio's "Artists To Watch in 2019," "The Bobby Bones Show's" "Class of 2019," CMT's "Listen Up" and the inaugural class of "Opry NextStage." Additionally, Townes is featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum's new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit.

In addition to her work as a musician and songwriter, Townes remains committed to charitable causes including her own initiative, Big Hearts For Big Kids, which has raised over $1.9 million to date benefiting a youth shelter in her hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta. More information can be found at bigheartsforbigkids.com.

THE LEMONADE STAND TRACK LIST

1. "Holding Out For The One"

2. "Where You Are"

3. "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)"

4. "Lighthouse"

5. "White Horse"

6. "I Kept The Roses"

7. "When I Meet My Maker"

8. "Come As you Are"

9. "The Way You Look Tonight"

10. "Find You"

11. "Somebody's Daughter"

12. "The Most Beautiful Things"





Related Articles View More Music Stories