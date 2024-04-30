Tenille Arts to Embark on 'to be honest' World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tenille Arts will release her stunning to be honest album on Friday, May 3, 2024, and has also announced her to be honest World Tour supporting the new album and her exquisite “So Do I” single.

After opening the Canadian dates of Luke Bryan’s Mind Of A Country Boy Tour earlier this month, the award-winning artist revealed 27 new dates criss-crossing the U.S., back into Canada and across the pond for five UK dates.

“I am so excited to be able to celebrate the to be honest album on tour all over the world this year,” gushed Tenille. “Getting to join Luke Bryan, Walker Hayes, Justin Moore, and other friends out on the road is such a dream come true. There’s nothing better than seeing the fans out on the road and making new ones along the way! I’ll see you out there on the to be honest world tour!”

The to be honest World Tour kicks off in Helotes, Texas on May 3, and she will join Walker Hayes’ Same Drunk Tour for 12 dates beginning May 30 in Cincinnati. She headlines a string of her own dates in the Western US, Texas and Canada June through August. September will see UK headline dates in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Bristol and Birmingham. She returns mid-September to open for Justin Moore in Champaign, Illinois.

Tenille has built an enviable career releasing music that is as authentic as her beautiful voice and as heartfelt and direct as the songs she writes and records. She co-wrote 12 of the 14 songs on to be honest, which will be released on Dreamcatcher Artists and distributed through STEM.

“So Do I” was written by Demi Lovato, King Henry, Sasha Sloan, and Laura Veltz and produced by Henry. She premiered the song live on the Grand Ole Opry, and several Spotify editorial playlists such as “New Boots,” “New Music Friday,” “Chillin’ on a Dirt Road,” and others were immediate adds. The Bobby Bones Show featured "So Do I" on the nationally-syndicated WOMEN of iHEARTCOUNTRY, and Garth Brooks’ new powerhouse channel The Big 615 added the single.

to be honest Track Listing

“To Be Honest” – Ross Copperman, Emily Weisband, James McNair, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“So Do I” – King Henry, Demi Lovato, Sasha Sloan, Laura Veltz

Produced by King Henry

“Wonder Woman” – Alex Kline, Tenille Arts, Allison Veltz Cruz

Produced by Alex Kline

“Dying To Be Pretty” – Jesse Frasure, Jessi Jo Dillon, Tenille Arts

Produced by Jesse Frasure

“Something I Can Cry To” – Jesse Frasure, Jessi Jo Dillon, Tenille Arts

Produced by Jesse Frasure

“How Do You Sleep” – Sasha Sloan, Henry Agincourt Allen, Tenille Arts

Produced by King Henry

“People Change” – Chris Lacorte, Emily Weisband, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Want Her Back” – Tenille Arts, Scott Stepakoff, Aaron Eshuis

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Next Best Thing” – Emily Weisband, Ross Copperman, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Call Me When You Get Home Friends” – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Trannie Anderson

Produced by Alex Kline

“Mama’s Eyes” – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Trannie Anderson

Produced by Alex Kline

“Summer Don’t Go” – Allison Veltz Cruz, Jordan Reynolds, Tenille Arts

Produced by Ross Copperman

“Jealous of Myself” (feat. LeAnn Rimes) – Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen, John Byron

Produced by Nathan Chapman

“Last Time Last” (feat. Maddie & Tae) – Tenille Arts, Alex Kline, Allison Veltz Cruz, Trannie Anderson

Produced by Alex Kline

About Tenille Arts:

Born and raised in the small prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille Arts picked up the guitar and penned her first song at age 13 and has been performing nonstop ever since. She has racked up over half a billion streams and garnered over 750,000 digital followers in a relatively short period of time. Her critically-acclaimed Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between album yielded her first #1 single, “Somebody Like That,” which is certified double platinum. The single made history as the first #1 Country song written, produced and performed by all females and was the first Country song by a Canadian artist to reach #1 in the U.S. since 2007 and first Canadian female to hit #1 since Terri Clark in 2004. Her Girl To Girl album was released in 2021, and her “Back Then, Right Now” single was her first to be released simultaneously in Canada and the U.S. Her 2024 14-song to be honest album leads with the stunning single, “So Do I,” written by Demi Lovato, Sasha Sloan, Laura Veltz and King Henry. In 2022, Tenille was nominated by the ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best New Country Artist, the CMT Music Awards for Female Video and Breakthrough Video of the Year, and she won the MusicRow Award for “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” and the AIMP 2022 “Rising Artist-Writer of the Year Award.”

In Canada, she won the Canadian Country Music Association’s “Rising Star Award,” she has taken home three SASK Music Awards and 18 trophies from the Saskatchewan Country Music Association including the “Female Artist Achievement Award.”

She has made an unprecedented three appearances performing original songs on the top-rated ABC TV show The Bachelor and has performed on the TODAY Show, Kelly Clarkson Show and more. She opened tours for Luke Bryan, Lady A, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, and Lee Brice in the U.S. and Canada and for Luke Combs as part of C2C in London and Glasgow.

Play Broadway Games