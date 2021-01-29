Tems Drops Out Of This World Single 'The Key'

Fast rising singer, songwriter, and producer Tems has premiered an out of this world new video for "The Key." Taken from her critically adored debut EP For Broken Ears, the cinematic UAX-directed visual finds the Nigerian songstress as our triumphant leader on a mission to save the world.

Eagerly anticipated as one of the most sought-after debuts in contemporary R&B, Tems' For Broken Ears instantly topped the iTunes charts in four different countries upon release displaying the excitement around the multi-talented artist. CLICK HERE to watch "The Key" music video and HERE to listen to For Broken Ears.

With press nods from British Vogue, Pitchfork, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, and OkayAfrica, Tems has collaborated with a slew of exciting artists such as Khalid, Davido, Disclosure, and DRB as well as landing the coveted title of Apple's newest Africa Rising Artist. Meanwhile, her feature on Wizkid's new track "Essence" has been No.1 on the BBC 1Xtra Airplay Chart for over 4 weeks and currently sits on the A-List.

A self-actualized body of work, For Broken Ears is a startling introduction to a fully formed creative force who refuses to play by anyone else's rules. The deep richness to her vocal, reminiscent of Koffee or Tracy Chapman, undeniable hooks and an additional blend of soul and language that is uniquely hers. From the carefree and vibey "Ice T" through to the introspective, vulnerable "Higher," the EP runs through the full spectrum of human emotion yet always remaining both relatable, honest, and genuinely fun.

After earning two degrees, Tems felt compelled to shape her own future by quitting her job digital marketing job in 2018 to release her debut single "Mr Rebel." The risk paid off dividends as the single and its follow-up, 2019's "Try Me" quickly took off across Nigeria, instantly cementing Tems as one of the countries' most sought after voices. While still at the very early stages of her career she has already been given the title of a trailblazer, visionary, and innovator for her contribution to the current culture landscape in Nigeria. She's played a huge part in the transformation of the conservative culture becoming the fittingly titled rebel gang leader - representing anyone who refuses to live up to traditional norms and the status quo. Raised on a diet of Aaliyah, Aṣa and Frank Ocean, her sound is a concoction of genres while also feeling totally new and youthful.