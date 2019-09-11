Temples Will Release Their Third Album 'Hot Motion'

Beloved British band Temples will release this - their third album, Hot Motion - worldwide on ATO Records on Friday September 27. This marks their debut for the esteemed indie label. Title track, and first single, "Hot Motion", is out now. Watch the video below. SECOND SINGLE "YOU'RE EITHER ON SOMETHING" is out now.

Hot Motion follows acclaimed albums Sun Structures (2014) & Volcano (2017). First bursting onto the music scene with the sweltering single "Shelter Song" in 2012, Temples immediately found an ardent audience around the globe. In the US they graced the stages of The Tonight Show and Ellen while music critics lauded their shimmering, rhapsodic take on psychedelia. In the UK, Clash Magazine declared them to be "the sound of '60s experimentation smashed stunningly into the present day."

With their third brilliantly crafted and ingeniously intricate album, Temples have found new ground and a deeper, darker creative well. A glorious technicolor infuses much of the album but there is a David Lynch-ian undertone that adds a gravity to Hot Motion's soaring moments. "It felt like there was a darker edge to what we were coming up with and we wanted to make sure that carried through the whole record," said bassist Thomas Walmsley. "It's not a ten track, relentless rock record from start to finish, it's got a lot of light and shade and more tender moments, but that heavier, darker sound is something we wanted to explore further."

Fizzing with ideas, bursting with kinetic energy and balancing an immediate impact with an enduring, timeless intensity, Hot Motion is a cohesive album in a time of stand-alone singles. Temples have created an aural tapestry for dark days, an inviting and warm sanctuary away from the daily churn of information overload. It's an album of complexity, crafted for repeat listening.

Setting up their recording studio in an outbuilding of lead singer James Bagshaw's house in the midlands of England, the space proved a factor in the gestation of the record."We've gone from bedroom to living room to a dedicated space. We could all set up in the same room and allow things to play out a lot more like a band. That played a huge part in the sound of the record," said Walmsley.

Lyrically too, this record has seen Temples embrace "purer, primal" feelings. "I'm really proud of "You're Either On Something" lyrically," admitted Bagshaw. "On that track, I can hear influences of stuff that I listened to when I was growing up. There's almost a nostalgia to that track, even though it's very forward-looking. Equally, while the words on [album closer] "Monuments" are a little cryptic, it's very much about the time we live in. I wouldn't say it's a political song but you can't help but write about the things that are happening."

Temples are: James Bagshaw (lead vocals / guitar), Thomas Walmsley (bass, vocals) & Adam Smith (keyboards, guitar, vocals).





