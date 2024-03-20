Tei Shi Shares 'No Falta'; New Album 'Valerie' Out In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visionary Canadian-Colombian artist and producer Tei Shi returns with her second offering, “No Falta”, from her forthcoming eponymous album Valerie.

The single is accompanied by a Gemma Warren-directed video, shot backward, it depicts Tei Shi on a voyage as she stumbles across different scenarios and terrain via a retro-futuristic lens. The poignant track touches on the unfortunate reality of a relationship gone awry, where everyone tries to convince themselves and each other that everything is fine.

Produced by Tei Shi and Knox Fortune and featuring instrumentation by Rodrigo Amarante, “No Falta” draws inspiration from the late 90s and early 2000s electronic pop production as well as from the Brazilian sonics of the late 60s and 70s, resulting in a captivating fusion of futuristic electronic tropicalia neo-soul sounds.

Speaking on the single, Tei Shi shares, “It's a doe-eyed love song, uplifting and playful, but at its core, it delves into themes of denial. To me, it's a conversation with someone you desperately plead with, grasping for something that might not even exist. It's a bit delirious and desperate.

The song's name translates to ‘nothing is missing' or ‘nothing is lacking.' I made the song with Knox Fortune and incorporated Rodrigo Amarante's playing—he played all the hand percussion, guitar, and bass guitar you hear on it. It ended up being a blend of future-y electronic tropicalia with elements of neo-soul—which is just as I envisioned it. :)

I love Brazilian music, and that was an inspiration while I was working on it. It's part of why I thought Rodrigo would bring exactly what the song needed in terms of instrumentation.”

Touching on the video she adds, “I collaborated with director Gemma Warren, and it was a really fun experience. We drew inspiration from and combined varied and abstract references like Jamiroquai, Madonna, Caetano Veloso, and more. I wanted it to feel both futuristic and retro, like the song itself. I worked with choreographer Renata Pereira Lima and performed the choreography on a moving treadmill which was a challenge. It was styled by Kat Typaldos, and I wore a full LRS look with Coach, Bimba y Lola, and Puppets&Puppets accessories. Because of how we shot it I had to learn the words to the song backwards, which was a crazy experience!”

The single follows the previously released song “QQ (Quédate Queriéndome) as well as the announcement of her new album and North American tour. The Valerie Tour kicks off in Boston on May 1st, it spans nine cities including Toronto, New York, Vancouver, Chicago, and Los Angeles. It will wrap in Seattle on May 12th (full dates below). Order tickets for Tei Shi's upcoming tour at https://teishi.world/.

Stream/watch "No Falta" and stay tuned for more news to follow.

THE VALERIE TOUR DATES

5/1 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

5/2 - Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall

5/4 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/5 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/6 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox

5/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

5/12 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

Photo Credit: Vogue Giambri