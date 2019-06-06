Tei Shi Returns With New Music, New Song A KISS GOODBYE Out Now

Tei Shi is back with new music in the form of a gorgeous new song titled "A Kiss Goodbye." The Colombian/Canadian artist has not only been hard at work on the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2017 debut Crawl Space but also found time to collaborate with Blood Orange featuring on the track "HOPE" with Diddy. The song has already clocked more than 10 million streams. Tei Shi also starred in the video for the song alongside Diddy, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator and Empress Of and joined Blood Orange onstage at this year's Coachella Music Festival. Listen to "A Kiss Goodbye" HERE.

On her new single "A Kiss Goodbye," Tei Shi channels that dreamy euphoria into a luminous pop number laced with airy vocal work, untethered melodies, and gently shuffling rhythms-a major tonal departure from her more darkly textured debut. Produced by Stint (Santigold, HEALTH, Gallant), "A Kiss Goodbye" also finds Tei Shi reconnecting musically with her Latin roots and influences, delicately drawing influence from '70s Brazilian pop and Spanish folk ballads. And at the bridge, with its heady trap-leaning beats "A Kiss Goodbye" takes on a new urgency that echoes the intense self-possession at the heart of her lyrics.

"This song is about intuition-following my gut and my body more than my head," says Tei Shi aka Valerie Teicher. "It's about learning from love and from giving so much of myself to other people, and coming out of it with a more selfish mindset, to save my love and my nurturing for myself. It's about figuring out who you are on your own and without someone else defining that for you, through trusting yourself and allowing for the universe, the supernatural, the unexpected to take hold."

Her highly anticipated sophomore album which be released later this year was largely inspired by a move from New York to Los Angles and the change of scenery of relocating cross country proved to be a meaningful creative move for the artist. "I felt like I was closing a chapter in my life that was tied up in a lot of negativity, and reconnecting with open space and my own creativity in a way that I hadn't in a very long time," she says. "I was spending so much time in nature and seeing all this beauty in my surroundings, and I felt really inspired to bring that feeling into my music."

Photo Credit: Cara Stricker





