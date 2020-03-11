Tegan & Sara Announce 2020 North American Tour

Following a sold-out, multi-dimensional headline jaunt last year, GRAMMY® Award-nominated platinum-certified duo Tegan & Sara return to the road for an extensive North American summer tour supporting their latest release, Hey I'm Just Like You. The 40-date run kicks off at Knitting Factory Concert House in Spokane, WA on May 18th, visits major markets including a performance at Pier 17 in New York City on August 18, and comes to a close September 2nd at Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA. They will also grace the stage of BottleRock music festival in Napa, CA on May 23rd. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. Purchase your tickets HERE.

The band continue to support their 2019 album, Hey, I'm Just Like You [Sire Records]. Since release, they received praise from The New York Times and Pitchfork who highlighted how the record saw them "re-recording demos they wrote as teenagers and polishing them into poignant synth-pop gems." Additionally, they landed appearances on A Little Late with Lilly Singh and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where they performed lead single "I'll Be Back Someday." To accompany the record, Tegan & Sara penned the memoir High School, which became an immediate New York Times Bestseller.

2020 TOUR DATES

Leg 1 with Georgia (*) and Jackie Mendoza (+)

May 18 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 19 Missoula, MT The Wilma * +

May 20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 21 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre * +

May 24 San Diego, CA SOMA +

May 26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren * +

May 27 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre * +

May 30 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre * +

Jun 01 Kansas City, MO The Truman * +

Jun 02 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant * +

Jun 03 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre* +

Jun 06 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater +

Leg 2 with IDER (*) and Claud (+)

July 30 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo Amphitheater * +

Aug 01 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium * +

Aug 05 Houston, TX Warehouse Live - Ballroom * +

Aug 06 Dallas, TX House of Blues * +

Aug 07 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater * +

Aug 10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit * +

Aug 11 Cleveland, OH House of Blues * +

Aug 13 Toronto, ON Rebel Complex *

Aug 14 Montreal, QC MTELUS *

Aug 15 Boston, MA House of Blues *

Aug 17 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall * +

Aug 18 New York, NY Pier 17 *

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore *

Aug 22 Washington, DC The Anthem *

Aug 24 Richmond, VA The National * +

Aug 25 Norfolk, VA Norva * +

Aug 28 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater * +

Aug 30 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl * +

Sep 01 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall * +

Sep 02 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle *





