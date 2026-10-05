Teens In Trouble to Release Friendship Breakup Anthem I DO
The project of singer and guitarist Lizzie Killian released the track as a co-release via Lauren Records and Sneak Dog Records.
Raleigh's Teens in Trouble–the project of Asian-American singer, guitarist, and songwriter Lizzie Killian–shared their punchy, candid new single 'I Do' as a co-release via their new label home Lauren Records and their own Sneak Dog Records. The song marks a return following their debut album What's Mine, released in 2024 to praise and support from Consequence, Paste, UPROXX, Stereogum, Alternative Press, and others. The Dave Schiffman (Blondshell, Olivia Rodrigo, PUP)-produced track arrives with an Aja Pop-directed video, which premiered at FLOOD Magazine.
'This is a friendship breakup song,' Killian explains. 'I'd convinced myself I was over it until a mutual friend asked me about the situation over brunch. As I started to explain what happened, I found myself getting heated and realizing that maybe I wasn't actually over it after all.'
Of the video, which finds Killian working through it in the boxing ring, she adds: 'We brought in trained boxer Holly Lawson to play my opponent, and she was able to quickly teach me some moves on set. I'm probably not going to be kicking asses anytime soon, but I'm really proud of how the video turned out!'
'I Do' was written with Hannah Eagle (Bat Boy), who also provides backing vocals on the track, during a songwriting retreat hosted by Killian in the summer of 2025. The song was recorded at District Recording in San Jose, CA, alongside producer, engineer and mixer Schiffman, with Randy Moore (Bones Shredder) on lead guitar and bass, and Henry Chadwick on drums.
A California native who moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2019, Killian has been building buzz and momentum around Teens in Trouble since the 2022 release of their self-titled debut EP, whose singles 'I'm Not Worried' and 'Decomposing' have been featured in Fortnite. Specializing in catchy hooks, heavy guitars, and disarmingly direct lyricism–and named one of idobi Radio's '100 Rising Artists You Need To Listen To in 2024'–Teens in Trouble have earned national airplay on SiriusXM and college radio, and played official showcases at SXSW, Treefort Music Fest, and Hopscotch Music Festival.
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Photo Credit: sasss world
Photo Credit: sasss world
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