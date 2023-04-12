Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Teenage Wrist Share Blissful New Single 'Sunshine'

Teenage Wrist Share Blissful New Single 'Sunshine'

Their full-length debut, Chrome Neon Jesus, followed in March of 2018, produced by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, HUNNY).

Apr. 12, 2023  

LA rockers Teenage Wrist bring us their latest single "Sunshine" - the first new music from the band since the sophomore album Earth Is A Black Hole (2021). The feel-good track finds them looking towards the light while "letting go of past trauma, being present and finding love inside yourself," according to front man Marshall Galagher.

"Sunshine" features a backdrop of distorted guitars and melodic riffs that open up for Galagher's soaring vocals. Exploring the intent behind the song's uplifting lyrics, he says, "It's about sharing happiness with someone else, maybe giving in to the impulse to say "f it" and letting yourself be free and feel something positive. It's something new for us; I don't think there was a single happy song in the Wrist catalog until now and we needed it."

Teenage Wrist draw inspiration from bands like The Cure and The Smashing Pumpkins, combining the muted aggression of grunge with elements of shoegaze and alternative rock. After forming in 2015 as a side project, they released their debut EP Dazed that Spring, leading to a deal with Epitaph Records in 2017.

Their full-length debut, Chrome Neon Jesus, followed in March of 2018, produced by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, HUNNY). After a lineup change that propelled Gallagher into the role of front man for 2021's Earth Is a Black Hole, produced by Colin Brittain (Basement, A Day to Remember), a new era of Teenage Wrist was born.



Machine Gun Kellys MAINSTREAM SELLOUT LIVE to Premiere in Theaters Photo
Machine Gun Kelly's MAINSTREAM SELLOUT LIVE to Premiere in Theaters
Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era boasts a ton of hits and fan favorites from his extensive career/set list including “Bloody Valentine,” “lonely,” “el diablo,” “my ex’s best friend,” “Till I Die,” “I Think I’m OKAY,” and more. Watch the video trailer for the concert special now!
Madeon Announces Brooklyn Mirage Show in May Photo
Madeon Announces Brooklyn Mirage Show in May
Madeon signed with Mom + Pop Music and released “Love You Back,” originally made for his album Good Faith. The fan favorite and cult classic follows his work with Lady Gaga on her hit single “911” from Chromatica, a remix of “No Fear No More” with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and the Lena Headey-directed video for “Miracle” starring Maisie Williams.
SUNANA Launch New Label With Keep The Vibe Release Photo
SUNANA Launch New Label With 'Keep The Vibe' Release
London-based DJ and production duo, SUNANA, have released their latest track, 'Keep The Vibe,' under their newly-formed label, The Vibe Arrived. Known for their upbeat tribal percussion and infectious positivity, SUNANA's latest offering is set to ignite dance floors at clubs, festivals, and warehouse raves, while also receiving heavy radio rotation for months to come.
Energy Whores To Release Latest Track Den Of Sins This Month Photo
Energy Whores To Release Latest Track 'Den Of Sins' This Month
New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, 'Den of Sins' an indie-electronica take on the classic folk song, set for release on April 24th.

From This Author - Michael Major


Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical DatesExtended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical Dates
April 11, 2023

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” game.
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'
April 11, 2023

The release is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, which features Frankie Cosmos and Juan roaming NYC aimlessly, trying to communicate on their flip phones. The album features many other familiar female collaborators like Y La Bamba and Zoe Gotusso, who sings on his first single “Milanesa al Pan.”
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'
April 11, 2023

Toronto-born founder of The Holy Gasp, Benjamin Hackman, along with fellow composer, Anthony William Wallace, and Maestro Robert W. Stevenson, continue their undefinable style, aiming their artform towards the intersection of words and music on the newly released album, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away.”
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'
April 11, 2023

Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indigenous land, to oppose white supremacy, and to work towards a future of Black and Indigenous liberation.
NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'
April 11, 2023

The album was produced and written by NavelGaze with mixing and mastering by Amy Sargeant. NavelGaze is a one-person experimental artist, based in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. After spending her teenage years playing in various prog rock and heavy metal bands, she started releasing her own music when she was 16.
share