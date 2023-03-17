Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'

Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'

The track arrives alongside a video.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Genre-defying hitmaker Teddy Swims and multi-platinum songstress Elley Duhé team up for the soaring new single "FACE MYSELF."

With hypnotic production and a chill-inducing chorus, "FACE MYSELF"-produced by Andrew Wells, who also produced Duhé's global smash "MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT"-finds the collaborators tackling hard-hitting topics like addiction and recovery with wide-eyed clarity and complete sincerity. The track arrives alongside a video.

"When Elley had the idea to write a song about facing oneself, it really struck a nerve with me," says Swims. "In today's world, it seems more difficult to comprehend the experience of truly being alone and accepting it. The current generation of children grow up in an environment where they are constantly connected and seeking validation in every moment. It torments me how dependent we are on attention and validation."

"I think we all struggle the most with our own internal battles," Duhé shares. "I wanted to write a song to help people feel what they need to feel and hear what they need to hear to help them change, including myself."

"FACE MYSELF" is Swims' first release since teaming up with Armin van Buuren and Matoma for the soaring dance anthem "Easy to Love." Prior to that, he dropped his acclaimed Sleep Is Exhausting EP in late 2022. It was the culmination of a banner year that saw him reach 800 million global streams and perform "Don't Stop Believin'" on America's Got Talent with season 14 winner Kodi Lee and Journey guitarist Neal Schon.

He also lent his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM's "All That Really Matters," Meghan Trainor's "Bad For Me," and MK & Burns' "Better." He recently announced an international tour kicking off this Summer - see dates and purchase tickets HERE.

As for Duhé, "FACE MYSELF" is the first single from her forthcoming debut album. It follows "Money on the Dash," her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan. It was preceded by "Back to You," her spellbinding single with Lost Frequencies and X Ambassadors, and her global smash "MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT," which has amassed more than one billion streams. The ubiquitous vocalist has also worked with Gryffin, Zedd, and Meduza on hits like "Bad Memories," "Happy Now," and "Tie Me Down."

With "FACE MYSELF" both artists showcase their staggering versatility as they look inward on a deeply personal collaboration that is destined to empower listeners around the globe.

Watch the new music video here:



DADDY LONG LEGS Releases New Album Street Sermons Photo
DADDY LONG LEGS Releases New Album 'Street Sermons'
DADDY LONG LEGS’ has amassed a cult-like following for being one of the finest live acts on the road today. Written and recorded against a backdrop of political tension, riots in the streets and a deeply uncertain future, Street Sermons is a testament to triumph over adversity. The album is currently available to order now.
Natalie Merchant Adds New Dates to Her European Tour Photo
Natalie Merchant Adds New Dates to Her European Tour
Natalie Merchant, the critically acclaimed American singer-songwriter, is set to embark on a UK tour to promote her forthcoming album, Keep Your Courage. Over the years, she has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Billy Bragg, Gavin Bryars, David Byrne, The Chieftains, Cowboy Junkies, Philip Glass, Kronos Quartet, and more.
Luke Grimes Reminisces About Home on New Track Oh Ohio Photo
Luke Grimes Reminisces About Home on New Track 'Oh Ohio'
The song follows the release of his popular debut country song “No Horse To Ride,” which has already amassed over 15M global streams since its December release. The new song, “Oh Ohio,” was written by Grimes, Jessi Alexander and Jon Randall, and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb.
Purple Tears Links With Swae Lee for Debut Single Work It Out Photo
Purple Tears Links With Swae Lee for Debut Single 'Work It Out'
With Swae Lee sprinkling a little magic on the track and an all-star lineup of songwriters including Adam Levine, the enigmatic newcomer is off to a rarified start. “Work It Out,” which bridges the alternative, pop, and electronic worlds, speaks to owning mistakes and fighting for forgiveness.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras TourPhotos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras Tour
March 16, 2023

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
CHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food NetworkCHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food Network
March 16, 2023

The chefs must bring their culinary arsenal as they showcase their cooking knowledge and techniques over three rounds while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
March 16, 2023

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with PentatoneKarina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
March 16, 2023

The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.
Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on DisneyJeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on Disney
March 16, 2023

Emmy® Award-winning Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series 'Phineas and Ferb,' is set to executive-produce and voice-direct all-new episodes of 'Phineas and Ferb' at Disney Branded Television, joining his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire on the series.
share