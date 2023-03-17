Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'

Genre-defying hitmaker Teddy Swims and multi-platinum songstress Elley Duhé team up for the soaring new single "FACE MYSELF."

With hypnotic production and a chill-inducing chorus, "FACE MYSELF"-produced by Andrew Wells, who also produced Duhé's global smash "MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT"-finds the collaborators tackling hard-hitting topics like addiction and recovery with wide-eyed clarity and complete sincerity. The track arrives alongside a video.

"When Elley had the idea to write a song about facing oneself, it really struck a nerve with me," says Swims. "In today's world, it seems more difficult to comprehend the experience of truly being alone and accepting it. The current generation of children grow up in an environment where they are constantly connected and seeking validation in every moment. It torments me how dependent we are on attention and validation."

"I think we all struggle the most with our own internal battles," Duhé shares. "I wanted to write a song to help people feel what they need to feel and hear what they need to hear to help them change, including myself."

"FACE MYSELF" is Swims' first release since teaming up with Armin van Buuren and Matoma for the soaring dance anthem "Easy to Love." Prior to that, he dropped his acclaimed Sleep Is Exhausting EP in late 2022. It was the culmination of a banner year that saw him reach 800 million global streams and perform "Don't Stop Believin'" on America's Got Talent with season 14 winner Kodi Lee and Journey guitarist Neal Schon.

He also lent his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM's "All That Really Matters," Meghan Trainor's "Bad For Me," and MK & Burns' "Better." He recently announced an international tour kicking off this Summer - see dates and purchase tickets HERE.

As for Duhé, "FACE MYSELF" is the first single from her forthcoming debut album. It follows "Money on the Dash," her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan. It was preceded by "Back to You," her spellbinding single with Lost Frequencies and X Ambassadors, and her global smash "MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT," which has amassed more than one billion streams. The ubiquitous vocalist has also worked with Gryffin, Zedd, and Meduza on hits like "Bad Memories," "Happy Now," and "Tie Me Down."

With "FACE MYSELF" both artists showcase their staggering versatility as they look inward on a deeply personal collaboration that is destined to empower listeners around the globe.

Watch the new music video here: