Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 12pm local time.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims announces the continuation of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy North American tour with new dates in March and April.

Kicking off in Lincoln, CA on March 22, the run includes stops in Las Vegas and Austin in addition to performances at Arizona Jazz Festival and Tortuga Music Festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 12pm local time. Click HERE for more information.

Yesterday, Swims appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a special duet performance of his hit single “Lose Control” alongside Clarkson. The track, featured on Swims' debut album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), has amassed more than 300 million streams worldwide after becoming his first entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it has spent 16 weeks and counting.

Last month, Swims released a touching new version of “Some Things I'll Never Know” featuring Maren Morris. To celebrate the release, Morris appeared as a special guest at Swims' Nashville show at the Ryman Auditorium, where they performed the song together.

Swims' debut album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) boasts infectious tracks like “What More Can I Say” and “The Door” as well as the viral sensation "Lose Control." The album followed 2022's Sleep is Exhausting and Tough Love EPs, which capped a busy year that included performing to sold-out crowds around the globe and lending his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM's “All That Really Matters,” Meghan Trainor's “Bad For Me,” and MK & Burns' “Better.”

Teddy Swims 2024 North American Tour:

Mar 22 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Mar 23 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater

Mar 24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Jazz Festival

Mar 26 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea

Mar 28 Albuquerque, NM Revel

Mar 30 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mar 31 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre of Performing Arts

Apr 01 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company

Apr 03. Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Apr 04 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Apr 05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival




