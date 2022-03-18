Ted Bushman Releases Concept Album of Songs From CYRANO ELECTRONIQUE

Ted Bushman, composer of HUMAN and Theodore in the Valley, has released a concept album of eight songs from his musical Cyrano Électronique.

Piggybacking off of the release of Peter Dinklage's Cyrano, Cyrano Électronique presents a completely different musical approach to the classic French play. With this interpretation, the music serves as a metaphor for Cyrano himself, whose wit and perspective shocks and surprises the people of his time.

The album features a Broadway lineup, including Delaney Westfall (Side Show, Beautiful) as Roxanne, Jake Swain (Mean Girls) as Christian, Oyoyo Bonner (MJ), Megan Masako Haley (Mean Girls), NYC newcomer Meg Colton, and Bushman in the title role.

The album was produced by Ted Bushman and Rob Willes of Tampico Lasting Love, and features art by Caroline Bushman.