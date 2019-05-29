Tech N9ne Drops New Music Video I CAUGHT CRAZY (4EVER)

Today, Tech N9ne concludes his Kathartic visual series with a new music video for "I Caught Crazy! (4Ever)." The track has emerged as a fan favorite from Tech N9ne's April 2019 album, N9NA--in it, Tech N9ne details how channeling negative emotions into his music helped him process traumatic events and how embracing a little craziness is what makes him unique. The music video follows a masked Tech N9ne as he leads his fellow inmates to overthrow a prison psych ward.

Fans can catch up on the Kathartic series by watching the "Like I Ain't," "Disparagement," and "EF U" (Easier for You) music videos.

Tech N9ne's "It Goes Up Tour 2019" features support from Krizz Kaliko, DAX, ¡Mayday!, and UBI of Ces Cru and stops tonight in Columbus, OH. Fresh off two massive festival performances at Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK and Soundset in St. Paul, MN, Tech N9ne's next festival date is a hometown show at the first ever StrangeFest in Kansas City, MO on June 1.

Watch the "I Caught Crazy! (4Ever)" music video here:

Listen to N9NA HERE

See a full list of dates and more information on the "It Goes Up Tour 2019" HERE

Bou Lou, a craft beer created in partnership with Boulevard Brewing Co. and inspired by Tech's platinum single, "Caribou Lou," is set to be released on a national scale and will be available at most venues. The "It Goes Up Tour 2019" promises to bring highly sought-after Bou Lou to a wider audience than ever before.

"It Goes Up Tour 2019"

May 29, 2019 Columbus, OH

May 30, 2019 Cincinnati, OH

May 31, 2019 Sauget, IL

June 1, 2019 StrangeFest Kansas City, MO

June 2, 2019 Des Moines, IA

June 4, 2019 Davenport, IA

June 5, 2019 Detroit, MI

June 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH

June 7, 2019 Lancaster, PA

June 8, 2019 Worcester, MA

June 9, 2019 Hartford, CT

June 11, 2019 Silver Spring, MD

June 12, 2019 Virginia Beach, VA

June 13, 2019 Raleigh, NC

June 14, 2019 Atlanta, GA

June 15, 2019 North Charleston, SC

June 16, 2019 Greenville, SC

June 17, 2019 Nashville, TN

June 18, 2019 Springfield, MO

June 19, 2019 Wichita, KS





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You