Taylor Swift to Perform Songs From Lover on SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today that global superstar and 10-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift, will exclusively perform stripped down versions of songs from the most anticipated album of the year and participate in an intimate Q&A session with a select group of subscribers as part of a SiriusXM Town Hall special on Friday, August 23, the same day that her seventh studio album Lover is released worldwide.

SiriusXM's Town Hall with Taylor Swift will air on Friday, August 23 at 5:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) on SiriusXM radios, the SiriusXM app and web player. The Town Hall will rebroadcast throughout the weekend on SiriusXM Hits 1. Additionally the performance will be available as a Pandora Stories, where artists connect with fans in an intimate way, in their own words, using the power of music.

"This is now the third consecutive time Taylor Swift has visited with SiriusXM on the same day as her new album release and we are once again thrilled to celebrate this moment with her," said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Music Programming, SiriusXM. "Taylor is one of the most prolific and popular artists of our time and we couldn't be more excited to have her perform some of her new songs and share stories about them with SiriusXM subscribers across North America."

Taylor Swift will also sit down with SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up - Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T - for a one on one interview to discuss her new album, and she will take over SiriusXM's Hits 1 for the weekend of August 24 and 25, counting down the top 45 songs in North America as well as the week's new music.

SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first pop station in North America to play Taylor Swift dating back to June 7, 2007.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

For more information on Taylor Swift, please visit www.taylorswift.com .





