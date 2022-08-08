Taylor Edwards Signs with EMPIRE, Dreamcatcher Management & CAA

When Taylor Edwards released her single,"Call Your Sister," last year, she had no idea a song so personal would strike a chord with millions of listeners and social media followers. Taylor's talent, insightful songwriting and drive caught the attention of EMPIRE, Dreamcatcher Management and leading entertainment and sports agency CAA, and she recently signed with all three.

Taylor's Born in July (The Album) is set for an early fall release, and she will be previewing the new music with a live performance at an exclusive listening event on Thursday, September 8. RSVP here.

"I'm really excited about partnering with EMPIRE, CAA, and Dreamcatcher," said Taylor. "Nothing feels better than finding a team that understands my vision as an artist."

The young Arkansas native left home following high school, enrolled in Belmont University's renowned songwriting program, and immediately immersed herself in the creative community. The relationships she cultivated, both in business and songwriting, are mixed into and revealed on the extension of the 2021 EP.

Taylor wrote "Call Your Sister" with Megan Redmond, Emily Falvey, and Chris Ganoudis about her sister, who is 17 years younger. The story behind the song landed her an interview with Ryan Seacrest after over 100,000 videos were created on TikTok and shared on social media using the song, as well as being featured on CMT.com.