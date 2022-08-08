Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Edwards Signs with EMPIRE, Dreamcatcher Management & CAA

Taylor’s Born in July (The Album) is set for an early fall release.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

When Taylor Edwards released her single,"Call Your Sister," last year, she had no idea a song so personal would strike a chord with millions of listeners and social media followers. Taylor's talent, insightful songwriting and drive caught the attention of EMPIRE, Dreamcatcher Management and leading entertainment and sports agency CAA, and she recently signed with all three.

Taylor's Born in July (The Album) is set for an early fall release, and she will be previewing the new music with a live performance at an exclusive listening event on Thursday, September 8. RSVP here.

"I'm really excited about partnering with EMPIRE, CAA, and Dreamcatcher," said Taylor. "Nothing feels better than finding a team that understands my vision as an artist."

The young Arkansas native left home following high school, enrolled in Belmont University's renowned songwriting program, and immediately immersed herself in the creative community. The relationships she cultivated, both in business and songwriting, are mixed into and revealed on the extension of the 2021 EP.

Taylor wrote "Call Your Sister" with Megan Redmond, Emily Falvey, and Chris Ganoudis about her sister, who is 17 years younger. The story behind the song landed her an interview with Ryan Seacrest after over 100,000 videos were created on TikTok and shared on social media using the song, as well as being featured on CMT.com.




From This Author - Michael Major


Elton John Announces 'Hold Me Closer' With Britney Spears
August 8, 2022

Britney Spears will make her highly-anticipated reutrn to music with a new rendition of 'Tiny Dancer' with Elton John. The new single will be released 'in the coming days' and is officially titled 'Hold Me Closer.' The artwork for the upcoming single features two emojis, a rose for Spears and a rocket ship for John.
Corey Feldman's New Album 'Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love' Earns Nearly 300,000 Streams on Spotify
August 8, 2022

The release, which features 50 never released songs in digital format, fifteen never released rarities, demos, live performances, songs from the soundtracks of Feldman’s classic movies and a remixed and remastered version of Corey’s 1st album Love Left, has earned nearly 300,000 streams on Spotify in its first weekend!
Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due to Spinal Surgery
August 8, 2022

Drummer Jerry MacDonald had to undergo unexpected spinal surgery recently and his recuperation time will unfortunately force the shows to be delayed. The Portland, OR show at Mississippi Studios on September 23rd and Seattle, WA show at Tractor Tavern on September 24th are not affected.
VIDEO: Warren Zeiders Shares 'Up to No Good' Music Video
August 8, 2022

Produced by Lindsay Rimes [Kane Brown], the track snaps like a touchdown pass from acoustic verses into an electric guitar-charged hook. Meanwhile, he muses about the best kind of trouble with a confession, “She’s the drug I can’t say no to.” Watch the new music video now!
Sam Casey Releases New Single 'New Company'
August 8, 2022

Drunk dialing your ex — or, worse, that person with whom you were just in a situationship — is never ever a good idea. And while Canadian pop songstress Sam Casey knows that, first she’s going to wrestle with it for a while (like we all do) in her soulful and starkly honest new single, “New Company” – available now!