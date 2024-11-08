Taylor Acorn and Mitchell Tenpenny Duet on 'Greener'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has teamed up with country singer/songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny to bring fans a brand new version of her hit single “Greener”. Taken from her recently released debut album Survival In Motion, “Greener” is a vibrant track about those days when everything feels like it’s going your way. Fans can listen to the new version with Mitchell Tenpenny now.

“’Greener’ is one of those songs that I think I’ll be really proud of for a really long time,” shares Taylor. “I hold it so close to my heart and genuinely thought it was perfect — well that was before Mitchell Tenpenny laid down some of the most incredible vocals I’ve ever heard in my life.”

She continues: “I’ve been such a big fan of his for years and it’s just so cool to be able to venture outside of the box a little bit as far as sound is concerned. He comes from my world of making country music before I switched to the kind of music I make now — so to share the same appreciation and love for both genres while melding our own sound was really awesome. I’m so excited for everyone to hear this new version!”

Adds Mitchell: “The first time I heard ‘Greener’, it came on random while I was cleaning my house and made me stop to look what song it was and who the artist was. It reminded me of the music I loved in high school when I was in bands and was so reminiscent of what made me fall in love with that style of music. When Taylor reached out to me to be on it, it was an instant yes because I love the lyrics, the melodies, the feel of the song, and how powerful it is. It’s just an all-encompassing song that hits every mark that I love to hear. Getting to sing and create melodies on top of after its already a great melodic song was so much fun to do with her in the studio. She’s a badass; it’s a badass song that I’m honored to now be a part of and can’t wait for everybody to hear it.”

Taylor Acorn recently released her highly anticipated debut album Survival in Motion. The record - an empowering collection featuring singles “Nervous System”, “Survival in Motion”, “High Horse” and “Greener” - has garnered support from Spotify’s The New Alt, New Noise, The Locker, Pop Rock, Rock Out, Pop Punk’s Not Dead, The Scene, Women of Rock, Fierce Femmes, and more, along with Apple Music’s Excited, The New Rock, New in Alternative, New in Punk, New in Rock, and more.

Earlier this year, Taylor embarked on her sold-out Good Enough Tour, a 24-date US & AUS headline run featuring US support from World’s First Cinema. She followed up the tour with a trip to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival and a headline date at the O2 Academy in London, as well as stops at Let’s Go! Music Festival, Four Chord Music Festival, and her Lollapalooza debut. She recently joined Dashboard Confessional and Boys Like Girls for a full US run, in addition to a number of headline shows.

Taylor is currently on tour in the UK with NOAHFINNCE. She’ll close out the year in Australia, supporting Bowling For Soup as well as performing at Good Things Festival.

About Taylor Acorn

Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

With her infectiously relatable releases of “Psycho”, “Certified Depressant”, and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

Taylor released her EP Certified Depressant last year, earning critical acclaim from Grammy.com, The Noise / Ones To Watch, idobi Radio, RiotFest.org, Sweety High, and more.

Survival in Motion, the debut full-length from Taylor Acorn, is out now. The record has garnered support from The Noise, Rock Sound, Kerrang, Alternative Press, idobi Radio, and more. Fans can purchase the album at HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Nov 9 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage (w/NOAHFINNCE)

Nov 10 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall (w/NOAHFINNCE)

Nov 12 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus (w/NOAHFINNCE)

Nov 13 – Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom (w/NOAHFINNCE)

Dec 6 – Melbourne, AUS @ Good Things Festival

Dec 10 – Sydney, AUS @ Metro Theatre (w/Bowling For Soup)

Dec 11 – Brisbane, AUS @ Princess Theatre (w/Bowling For Soup)

Dec 12 – Melbourne, AUS @ Corner Hotel (w/Bowling For Soup)

Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

Photo credit: Doltyn Snedden

