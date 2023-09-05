Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'

Tayler Holder’s new TikTok teaser for his next single “Someone You Knew” has already reached over 1.4 MILLION views in less than 24 hours. The single will be released on the 29th of September.

Country music singer-songwriter Tayler Holder has fans clamoring in anticipation for his next single release “Someone You Knew” set for release on September 29th.

With this release Tayler continues to carve his own lane in the country music world as he releases more classic singles further cementing himself in the Country landscape.

Tour Dates:

September 9th - Crusens Farmington Rd. - West Peoria, IL

October 12th - The Mill & Mine ​Knoxville, TN

October 13th - Tabernacle -Atlanta, GA

October 14th - The Signal- Chattanooga, TN

October 26th - The NorVa -Norfolk, VA

October 27th - The Filmore - Silver Springs, MD

October 28th - The National - Richmond, VA

November 9th -The Filmore -Detroit, MI

November 10th - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

November 11th ​ - Andrew J Brady Music Center- ​​Cincinnati, OH

November 16th ​ - Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium ​ - Spartanburg, SC

November 17th ​-House of Blues -​Orlando, FL

November 18th ​ - Jannus Live ​​St. - Petersburg, FL

November 30th -​State Theatre - Portland, ME

December 1st​ - House of Blues-​Boston, MA

December 2nd ​ - Starland Ballroom- ​Sayreville, NJ