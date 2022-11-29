Tayiha Releases 'What I Needed'

Capturing young love in indie-pop innocence, Tayiha releases brand new single, the youthfully bliss "What I Needed" - available now. The teen Aussie plays into her age in the new track, while interlacing her own experiences and inspiration from her favorite films in her lyrics.

"I'm a bit of a movie addict..." confesses Tayiha. "I took a lot of inspiration from different coming of age movies like The Notebook, Now and Then, and My Girl. I was also inspired by the relationships within my own life."

Unapologetic, ambitious and driven, Tayiha has created immense momentum for herself, with her advantageous music video "Not Feeling This" featured on MTV Hits. Though outspoken and vibrant, the young artist taps into her youthfulness in this new song. "What I Needed" shows a softer side, simplistic and euphoric, contrary to her typical strong-willed nature. Though if one thing is for certain, even in this track, her confidence and charisma shine through.

"What I Needed" is available now to stream on all platforms. "Tayiha has such a beautiful soul, and it definitely shows on this new song," says Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment.

Listen to the new single here: