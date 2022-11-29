Tayiha Releases 'What I Needed'
“What I Needed” is available now to stream on all platforms.
Capturing young love in indie-pop innocence, Tayiha releases brand new single, the youthfully bliss "What I Needed" - available now. The teen Aussie plays into her age in the new track, while interlacing her own experiences and inspiration from her favorite films in her lyrics.
"I'm a bit of a movie addict..." confesses Tayiha. "I took a lot of inspiration from different coming of age movies like The Notebook, Now and Then, and My Girl. I was also inspired by the relationships within my own life."
Unapologetic, ambitious and driven, Tayiha has created immense momentum for herself, with her advantageous music video "Not Feeling This" featured on MTV Hits. Though outspoken and vibrant, the young artist taps into her youthfulness in this new song. "What I Needed" shows a softer side, simplistic and euphoric, contrary to her typical strong-willed nature. Though if one thing is for certain, even in this track, her confidence and charisma shine through.
"What I Needed" is available now to stream on all platforms. "Tayiha has such a beautiful soul, and it definitely shows on this new song," says Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 29, 2022
One pair of guests will be the first and only to book a weekend-long experience specially curated by Mariah with her top travel preferences, including a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York – where Booking.com will put them up in a lavish room fit for the star herself.
Dukwa Shares New EP 'Matter of Time'
November 29, 2022
Florence-based DJ/producer Dukwa returns with his club-ready EP Matter of Time, out now on Gudu Records. The follow-up to driving bass-laced single ‘Prune’, the EP came to life during the creation of his new live set and signals a sonic evolution for the artist who finds himself moving into deeper, slightly darker territory.
MGM+ Picks Up A SPY AMONG FRIENDS Thriller Series
November 29, 2022
A Spy Among Friends is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. Produced by ITV Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, A Spy Among Friends stars Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) and Emmy winner Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown).
Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year 'Ritual'
November 29, 2022
As the year draws to a close, Alan is also preparing to wrap up his Walkerverse tour, with just one more week and a handful of shows left to play. The stacked tour has seen Walker sell out some of Europe and North America’s most revered venues – from O2 Academy Brixton to Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles.
Apple Music Launches New Replay Experience & Reveals 2022's Top Charts
November 29, 2022
2022 was a thrilling year in music, with listeners delving into new sounds, new languages, and new genres more than ever before. Additionally, the 2022 year-end charts show just how influential Apple Music listeners were in making 2022 a year to remember, both individually and as a community.