Tauren Wells Teams up With Jimmie Allen and Erica Campbell on New Versions of 'UP'

After earning GRAMMY®, BET and NAACP Image award nominations for his duet with H.E.R., "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," Tauren Wells returns with two dynamic new collaborations.

He's teamed up with chart-topping country artist Jimmie Allen and GRAMMY®-winning R&B/gospel artist Erica Campbell to record infectious new versions of "Up." The duets underscore Wells' genre fluid approach to music and the universal nature of the anthemic song's message, which finds hope in hard times.

He also released a live version of the song today, recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Download / stream all four versions of "Up," including the original version from Wells' new album, Joy In The Morning, HERE.

"Both of these collaborations mean so much to me," says Tauren Wells. "I was singing Mary Mary songs in church growing up, so now knowing Erica and being able to hear her voice on my song is surreal and a great honor. I met Jimmie in Nashville 10 years ago or so, back when we were both in our bands trying to figure out how to make it. Being on the other side of that journey now and seeing the country staple he's become is something I genuinely celebrate and I can't believe we get to work together all these years later."

Wells - who has amassed over one billion combined global streams and a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations in his career to date - is currently touring in support of Joy in the Morning. He'll play Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX tonight.

Due to Hurricane Ian, the tour was rescheduled. He'll perform at Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on November 19 and Yuengling Center in Tampa on November 20. Special guests Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music will support. Tickets are available HERE. See below for itinerary.

Joy In The Morning is Wells' third solo album and first for Capitol Records/CCMG. He celebrated its release with an appearance at the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live. Visits to "Fox & Friends" and "Good Morning America" followed. Earlier this month, Wells returned to "Good Morning America" to perform "Up."

He recently spoke with Billboard about the making of the album in this feature. Flaunt Magazine observed, "Wells' optimism for a better tomorrow demonstrates that music is a common language - an overwhelming sensation of love and infinity in the palm of your hands."

Listen to the new versions here:

TAUREN WELLS - JOY IN THE MORNING TOUR - FALL 2022

10/28 - Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) - Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

11/20 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center