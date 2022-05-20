Tauren Wells Announces the Joy in the Morning Tour in Support of His New Album

Ten-time GRAMMY® nominee Tauren Wells will kick off an extensive headline tour in support of his new album, Joy In The Morning, on October 6 in Tampa, FL.

The North American run will bring him to such historic venues as The Town Hall in New York City (October 17), Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre (November 5), The Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis (November 12) and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (November 15). Special guests Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music will support on all dates. See below for itinerary.

Tickets for The Joy In The Morning Tour will go on sale on Monday, May 23 at 10a local time. This outing is Well's third headline tour, following last year's sold-out, 23-city run.

"Performing is my favorite part of what I do. I love it," says Wells. "I love the entertainment aspect of it - just being able to get out there and dance and sing and crack jokes and tell stories. It is life-giving and it's a great privilege to have people showing up every night to go there together."

Joy In The Morning will be released by Capitol Records/CCMG on June 10. Wells will celebrate with an appearance at the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on June 13. The evening, which is part of the museum's "The Drop" series, will feature an intimate conversation with Wells, moderated by television host Jason Kennedy, and a performance. Tickets are available HERE.

He will co-host the KLOVE Fan Awards with Matthew West at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on May 29. Wells is nominated for Male Artist of the Year. The show will air on TBN on Friday, June 3. On August 5, he will headline the second night of KLOVE's multi-artist concert at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Get tickets for Red Rocks HERE.

Wells has amassed over one billion combined global streams and 225 million video views in his career to date, charted six No. 1 radio singles and earned one RIAA Platinum certification and two Gold records. "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," Wells' 2021 duet with H.E.R., was honored with GRAMMY and NAACP Image Awards nominations.

Tour Dates

10/6 - Tampa, FL** - Yuengling Center/Univ. of South Florida

10/7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker-Lillian S. Wells Halls

10/8 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

10/9 - Durham, NC - - Durham Performing Arts Center

10/13 - Reading, PA - - Santander Performing Arts Center

10/14 - Boston, MA - - Emerson Colonial Theatre/Emerson College

10/15 - Woodbridge, VA - Hylton Memorial Chapel

10/17 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

10/20 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

10/21 - Detroit, MI - - Fisher Theatre

10/22 - Marion, IN - - Indiana Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium

10/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

10/27 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

10/28 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/29 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center Arena

10/30 - Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

11/5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

11/6 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

11/7 - San Diego, CA - The Rock Church

11/10 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

11/11 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

11/12 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Live -The Soundstage at Graceland

11/13 - Atlanta, GA - - The Tabernacle

11/15 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

11/17 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

11/18 - South Barrington, IL - Willow Creek Community Church

11/19 - Evansville, IN - Aiken Theatre in The Centre

**Tickets go on sale May 31, 2022