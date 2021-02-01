Tatum Lynn Releases Live Performance of 'Closer'

Tatum Lynn is not your typical "new artist." Yes, she's about to release her first album, Let Down Your Hair on March 5 2021, which features 14 tracks of pop paradise, but there aren't too many people who can claim a chart topping first single before their record even drops. From the time she was ten years old, Tatum showed a dedication and savvy unlike most, giving her all in to developing herself as an artist; in late 2019, at the age of 19, that commitment paid off as "Later Baby XO" HERE broke in to the Billboard Top 40 and has garnered over 1 million views. Tatum hasn't looked back since.

Tatum new single, "Closer" is out now with a special live studio performance HERE and the lyric video HERE and download HERE. This past winter, Tatum released her first single & video HERE (directed & choreographed by So You Think You Can Dance famed dancer/choreographer Benji Schwimmer) "Let Down Your Hair" and is available on all formats HERE.

While the whole album explodes with surprises, there are some tracks that deserve to be put on repeat: It will be hard not to get up and dance when "Let Down Your Hair" comes on. Tatum worked with producer/songwriter Joey Barba and Lauren Christy on the track. The song is a clarion call for optimism and strength, Tatum encourages people to rise above the noise and just be yourself as she states here: "I have many fans and followers that shared with me their experiences and frustrations of being bullied on and off social media. "Let Down Your Hair" was written to give them courage and the confidence to not let this get you down, and to keep on trying and smiling. Social media can be brutal, I have experienced it firsthand. The world is full of fakers and haters, so making sure we remember who we are, and to let down your hair is so important."

Work on the album Let Down Your Hair Pre-Order HERE started in California, where Tatum, armed with her journal, began writing with A-Level talent. "I've been very comfortable writing with other people. We talk about what's happening in our lives, ideas we want to touch on, and then we just go." For the album, Tatum collaborated with Lauren Christy (Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa, Kelly Clarkson), who was part of the award-winning Matrix writing trio, celebrated writer/producer John Fields (P!nk, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers) producer Joey Barba and Jon Levine (Meghan Trainor)

While choosing songs, she knew the stakes were high and worked hard to make sure the songs were accessible, smart, fun and meaningful. "What I like to say about this album is that there's a song on there for everyone. Whether it's losing a friend, going through a break up, trying to figure out where you stand, or even celebrating differences, you can come find a song for you."

Tatum's new album Let Down Your Hair is set for release March 5, 2021.

Listen to "Closer" here:

Photo Credit: Sergio Garcia