Tasha Releases New Single 'Sorry's Not Enough' From Forthcoming Album

Following the announcement last month of her forthcoming album Tell Me What You Miss The Most (due out November 5th via Father/Daughter Records), today Chicago based musician & poet Tasha has shared intimate new track "Sorry's Not Enough".

Tasha's second album, Tell Me What You Miss The Most mingles pockets of introspection with wide, expansive, marveling at what's yet to come. Tasha co-produced the LP alongside the late Eric Littman (of Steve Sobbs and Phantom Posse), who lent his invaluable talents to material by Julie Byrne, Vagabon, and Emily Yacina to name a few.

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Tasha is a musician who writes songs that take both loving and longing seriously. Whether dwelling in the sad thrum of an impending break up or the dizzying, heart thumping waltz of new infatuation, here is an album that traces one artist's relationship to herself in love. Full of deep, invigorating inhales and relieved, joyful exhales, Tell Me What You Miss The Most is an exquisitely crafted breath of much needed air.

Listen to the new track here: