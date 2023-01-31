Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tarja Announces 'Living the Dream' 2023 Tour

Tarja Announces 'Living the Dream' 2023 Tour

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10am local time.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Award-winning Finnish heavy metal artist TARJA announced her upcoming 2023 Living the Dream Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city run kicks off on Wednesday, June 14 in Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of The Living Arts, with stops across the U.S. in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 30 in Berkeley, CA at The UC Theater.

The tour will support her most recent album Best Of: Living The Dream, which was released December 2 via earMUSIC.

The album was released in the U.S. digitally and as a Digipak CD, and will be available in deluxe formats coming out on February 24: a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Mediabook, 2LP (Gatefold, 180g, black), Limited Crystal Clear 2LP (Gatefold, 180g), and a Limited Box Set. All configurations are available here.

The album reflects back on the past 15 years of the singer's solo career, featuring TARJA's most well-known tracks, as well as her personal favorites from all six studio albums - "My Winter Storm," "What Lies Beneath," "Colours in the Dark," "The Brightest Void," "The Shadow Self," and "In the Raw" - as well as her new single "Eye Of The Storm."

Following the release of Best Of, TARJA was presented with six Impala Awards commemorating more than 250,000 sales in Europe for her albums, Beauty And The Beat, Act II, Luna Park Ride, The Shadow Self, In The Raw, and From Spirits and Ghosts (Score For a Dark Christmas).

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10am local time here.

2023 LIVING THE DREAM TOUR DATES:

6/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts
6/16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
6/17 - New York, NY Irving Plaza
6/18 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
6/20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
6/21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
6/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
6/24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
6/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
6/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
6/28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
6/30 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

ABOUT TARJA:

The brightest star of the symphonic rock scene, Tarja Turunen is certainly the most internationally well-known Finnish voice in the world of music. Soprano, composer, and songwriter, she reached international fame co-founding and being for nine years the voice and image of the Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish, collecting with them Gold and Platinum Record Awards in several countries.

The unique combination of metal music with Tarja's soprano lead vocals gave birth to a new genre, quickly achieving critical and commercial popularity and inspiring many other metal bands and performers. But singing only somebody else's creations was not her destiny, and her talent could fully bloom only outside that crate. Tarja had to walk alone.

Finally free to follow her own inspirations, heart, and dreams, Tarja started her own solo career successfully devoted to both classical and rock music.

Tarja was nominated for the Emma Award in Finland in 2006 and 2007 and for the Echo Award in Germany in 2007, and she is the first Finnish solo artist to achieve a Gold Record in Germany and even more, the only one to do it both in a band and as solo artist.

In 2015 and 2016, she was also busy starring as coach in two seasons of The Voice of Finland, which is the most watched TV-program from Channel 4 in Finland and leading her team to victory for two years in a row, something that never happened before in the history of the Finnish show.

After over 15 years of a solo career, it was finally time to celebrate. The Best Of: Living the Dream combines the best and most beloved songs from Tarja's prolific solo career in one outstanding package.



Frankie Rose Shares Sixteen Ways Ahead of New LP Love As Projection Photo
Frankie Rose Shares 'Sixteen Ways' Ahead of New LP 'Love As Projection'
Frankie Rose shares 'Sixteen Ways,' the second single from her forthcoming new album, Love As Projection. Frankie worked with choreographer Neil Schwartz and director Scott Kiernan on the video. Watch the new music video now!
Rose City Band to Release New Album Garden Party in April Photo
Rose City Band to Release New Album Garden Party in April
Recorded at Johnsons’ Portland home as well as The Center for Sound, Light, and Color Therapy and mixed by John McEntire, Garden Party features guest appearances by Moon Duo bandmates John Jeffrey on drums and Sanae Yamada on synths, as well as Rose City Band live performers Hasenberg on keyboards and Walker on pedal steel.
Alicia Blue to Release Second Inner Child Work EP Photo
Alicia Blue to Release Second 'Inner Child Work' EP
The 'Dreams' cover is the latest single from the Los Angeles to Nashville transplant and comes in advance of her forthcoming EP, Inner Child Work PT. 2 (out March 3, 2023 via Magnetic Moon). As Rocking Magpie recently observed, 'Blue could easily go the pop singer route—she has the voice for it and effortlessly writes sweet melodies.'
Marco Antonio Solis Announces El Buki World Tour Dates Photo
Marco Antonio Solis Announces 'El Buki' World Tour Dates
After a spectacular 2022 that included a second record-breaking “Una Historia Cantada” reunion tour with Los Bukis and a successful sold-out world tour, the winner of multiple international awards, and his recent recognition as Person of the Year 2022 by the Latin Recording Academy, Marco Antonio Solís, is coming back on tour across the globe.

From This Author - Michael Major


Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYsHarry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
January 30, 2023

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
share