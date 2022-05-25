Tanya Tucker Signs with Scott Adkins for Management, Remains Represented by Adkins Publicity

Entertainment icon Tanya Tucker tapped her longtime publicist Scott Adkins, of newly formed Adkins Entertainment, to represent her as manager in all facets of her illustrious career. Tanya also recently retained Kurt Vitolo of K V Financial Group for business management.

Tanya will continue to be represented by Adkins Publicity's Scott Adkins, Makenzie Clayburg, Kelli Wasilauski and Haley Moriva for PR/Publicity and Jonathan Levine, Lenore Kinder and Kiely Mosiman at Wasserman Music for agency representation. Derrek Kupish, Tanya's longtime photographer, cinematographer and social media manager, has been named Creative Director to execute Tanya's vision, brand and image.

"I wake up with a new To Do List every day! Scott and I have accomplished a lot together and we've got a lot more to do!" Tanya shared.

"Tanya is a globally revered treasure. When Tanya speaks or sings, within a millisecond, you know it's her. Her stylistic voice and fierce, badass personality are synonymous with her legacy as a media mogul, who continues to reign as a bonafide superstar entertainer. Tanya may be celebrating 50 years since releasing her mega hit 'Delta Dawn,' but she's only scratched the surface of her indelible career!" Scott Adkins said.

A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, the two-time 2020 GRAMMY® winner continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since then, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits my such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy," "Strong Enough To Bend" and many more. Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now."

In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker - Live From The Troubadour on October 16, the one-year anniversary of Tanya's historic, standing-room only set from which it originates. Tanya was in the midst of resurgent visibility and acclaim generated by her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I'm Livin' album released two months earlier - so the brief stand in front of the West Hollywood tastemaker crowd took on a palpable air of significance.

The country icon's signature tequila, Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, is now available in 14 U.S. states and Canada, with additional stores carrying the spirit every day. To order Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, visit CosaSalvajeTequila.com. For more information on Tanya, merchandise and more, go to TanyaTucker.com.

2022 HARD LUCK TOUR DATES

June 4 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Event Center - Cherokee, N.C.

June 5 Riverbend Festival - Chattanooga, Tenn.

June 26 Nashville Pride Festival - Nashville, Tenn.

July 6 Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, Mo. *Opening for Brandi Carlile

July 8 River Spirit Casino - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, Okla.

July 9 Sugar Creek Casino - Event Center - Hinton, Okla.

July 14 River Cree Resort & Casino - Enoch, AB

July 15 Country Thunder Saskatchewan - Craven, SK

July 17 Club Regent Casino - Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB

Aug. 4 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, Ind.

Aug. 5 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, Wis.

Aug. 6 WE Fest - Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Sept. 9 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 17 Born & Raised - Pryor, Okla.

Sept. 25 FreshGrass Festival - North Adams, Mass.

Oct. 6 Prairie Band - Great Lakes Ballroom - Mayetta, Kan.

Oct. 7 Roots N Blues Festival - Columbia, Mo.

Oct. 15 Announcement TBD

Dec. 1 Announcement May 27

Dec. 2 Golden Nugget Casino - Showroom - Las Vegas, Nev.