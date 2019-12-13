Tanya Tucker Debuts Special Version Of 'Bring My Flowers Now' (Live From The Troubadour)

Today Tanya Tucker unveils a special version of her multi-GRAMMY nominated song "Bring My Flowers Now" (Live from the Troubadour). This live version (written by Tanya, Brandi Carlile and Tim and Phil Hanseroth) was recorded during Tanya's triumphant two-night stand at the legendary L.A. club this past October.

Listen below!

The video features Tucker and Brandi Carlile and was shot by acclaimed video director Trey Fanjoy (Miranda Lambert, Steven Tyler, Sheryl Crow).

Featured on Tucker's highly celebrated new album While I'm Livin'-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings-the song "Bring My Flowers Now" received three GRAMMY nominations for the 2020 GRAMMY Awards: Song Of The Year: "Bring My Flowers Now," Best Country Solo Performance: "Bring My Flowers Now," and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now," while the album was nominated for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin'. The four nominations lead all 2020 Country GRAMMY nominees and mark a career high for Tucker. Nominated for 10 Grammys over her illustrious five-decade career, Tucker landed her first nomination with "Delta Dawn" in 1972 for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Female. The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on January 26, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The critically acclaimed album, which The New Yorker declares, "captures one of America's great vocalists at her peak," and Rolling Stone calls "a stunning exuberant album that ranks among the year's best," marks Tucker's first for Fantasy Records and Sawyer & Garner Management. The record is her first Top 10 debut and 10th Top 10 album.

Watch the videos for album tracks: "The Wheels of Laredo" (directed by Myriam Santos), "Hard Luck" (directed by Chris Phelps), and "The House That Built Me" which features Tanya's personal collection of family photos.

Tucker recently revealed 2020 tour dates for the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. Kicking off on February 5 in Vienna, VA the CMT tour includes stops in Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York, Ontario, Vancouver and more. Fans can sign up for early access to presale tickets on TanyaTucker.com. Tickets for the majority of the dates go on-sale today, December 13 at 10:00 am local time at CMT.com and TanyaTucker.com.

Joining Tucker on tour will be a variety of CMT's Next Women of Country members, including Aubrie Sellers (2017), Brandy Clark (2013), Erin Enderlin (2017), Hailey Whitters (2020), Madison Kozak (2020) & Walker County (2020), as well as Shooter Jennings, who will appear at various stops along the tour. Additional dates to come.

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning Tucker has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the #1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tucker's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs, three CMT awards and 10 GRAMMY nominations.

2020 "CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY TOUR" DATES:

Feb 5 The Barns at Wolf Trap-Vienna, VA ~

Feb 6-World Cafe Live-Philadelphia, PA ~

Feb 7-Town Hall-New York, NY ~*

Feb 20-Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley's Memphis-Memphis, TN ~

Feb 21-Gillioz Theatre-Springfield, MO ~

Feb 22-Temple Live-Wichita, KS ~

Feb 24-The Blue Note-Columbia, MO ~

Feb 25-Bourbon Theatre-Lincoln, NE ~

Feb 27-The District-Sioux Falls, SD ~

Feb 28-Fargo Theatre-Fargo, N*E*R*D ~

Feb 29-Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center-Hinckley, MN

Mar 3-River Run Centre-Guelph, ON ^

Mar 5-First Ontario Performing Arts Centre-St Catharines, ON ^

Mar 6-Levon Helm Studios-Woodstock, NY ^

Mar 7-Metropolitan Theatre-Morgantown, WV ^

Mar 26-The Kessler Theater-Dallas, TX #

Mar 29-The Heights Theater-Houston, TX #

Apr 22-The Fremont Theater-San Luis Obispo, CA +

Apr 29-Bluebird Theater-Denver, CO

May 9-Harrah's Cherokee Event Center-Cherokee, NC

May 13-Jefferson Center-Roanoke, VA @

May 15-Royal Oak Music Theatre-Royal Oak, MI @

May 16-Roxian Theatre-Pittsburgh, PA @

May 17-The Wilbur Theatre-Boston, MA @

May 20-House of Blues-Cleveland, OH @

May 21-Danforth Music Hall-Toronto, ON @

May 22-The Egg, Center for the Performing Arts-Albany, NY @

May 30-Beaver Dam Amphitheater-Beaver Dam, KY &+

Jun 4-The Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

Jun 5-Crest Theatre-Sacramento, CA*

Jun 6-Carson Valley Inn Casino-TJ's Corral Outdoor Amphitheater-Minden, NV*

Jun 8-State Theatre For The Arts Red Bluff, CA*

Jun 10 Crystal Ballroom-Portland, OR

Jun 12-Vogue Theatre-Vancouver, BC*

Jun 13-The Bing Crosby Theater-Spokane, WA*

Jun 14-The Showbox-Seattle, WA

* Aubrie Sellers

~ Brandy Clark

# Erin Enderlin

+ Hailey Whitters

^ Madison Kozak

& Shooter Jennings

@ Walker County

**Additional tour dates and full artist lineup for each city to be released in coming weeks

WHILE I'M LIVIN' TRACKLIST:

1. Mustang Ridge (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

2. The Wheels Of Laredo (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

3. I Don't Owe You Anything (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

4. The Day My Heart Goes Still (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

5. High Ridin' Heroes (written by David Lynn Jones)

6. The House That Built Me (written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin)

7. Hard Luck (written by John C. "Pete" Bailey, David Lee Mitchell, Raymond L. Turner and Jerry Ontiberoz)

8. Rich (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

9. Seminole Wind Calling (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

10. Bring My Flowers Now (written by Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)





