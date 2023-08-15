Tank and the Bangas Unveil 'Black Folk (Remix)' Featuring Kota the Friend, Rapsody & More

Acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas unveil a remix of their previously released track “Black Folk” with additional verses from Kota the Friend, Rapsody, Orleans Big, Dee-1 and Alex Isley.

Of the remix, Tank states that the song is, "FOR THE CULTURE."

Additionally, the band will be playing several festivals this fall as well as four nights at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club in November. See below for a complete tour routing.

Most recently, the band’s third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for “Best Progressive R&B Album” at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This milestone follows the band’s “Best New Artist” nomination in 2020.

The album is available on the artist store including an exclusive ‘Black Folk’ t-shirt HERE.

Red Balloon was released last May on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

The latest work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America, while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise.

Throughout their career, the group has performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Austin City Limits” and “The Today Show.” Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona “Tank” Ball (lead vocals), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

TOUR DATES

August 27—Detroit, MI—The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

September 9—Philadelphia, PA—One Fine Day

September 16—Jacksonville Beach, FL—Florida Fin Fest

September 28—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Annex

September 30—Chicago, IL—Auditorium Theatre

October 13—Arlington, TX—Levitt Pavilion

November 5—Miami, FL—Soulshine at Sea

November 10—Saratoga Springs, NY—Skidmore College

November 16—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club

November 17—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club

November 18—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club

November 19—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club

March 29—Den Haag, NL—W/Metropole Orkest

March 30—Amsterdam, NL—W/Metropole Orkest

March 31—Utrecht, NL—W/Metropole Orkest

April 4—Tilburg, NL—Poppodium

April 5—Heerlen, NL—W/Metropole Orkest

photo credit: Jeremy Tauriac