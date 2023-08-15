Tank and the Bangas Unveil 'Black Folk (Remix)' Featuring Kota the Friend, Rapsody & More

Most recently, the band’s third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for “Best Progressive R&B Album” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Tank and the Bangas Unveil 'Black Folk (Remix)' Featuring Kota the Friend, Rapsody & More

Acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas unveil a remix of their previously released track “Black Folk” with additional verses from Kota the Friend, Rapsody, Orleans Big, Dee-1 and Alex Isley.

Of the remix, Tank states that the song is, "FOR THE CULTURE."

Additionally, the band will be playing several festivals this fall as well as four nights at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club in November. See below for a complete tour routing.

Most recently, the band’s third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for “Best Progressive R&B Album” at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This milestone follows the band’s “Best New Artist” nomination in 2020.

The album is available on the artist store including an exclusive ‘Black Folk’ t-shirt HERE

Red Balloon was released last May on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

The latest work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America, while also celebrating the beauty of Black life. 

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise.

Throughout their career, the group has performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Austin City Limits” and “The Today Show.” Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona “Tank” Ball (lead vocals), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

TOUR DATES

August 27—Detroit, MI—The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
September 9—Philadelphia, PA—One Fine Day
September 16—Jacksonville Beach, FL—Florida Fin Fest
September 28—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Annex
September 30—Chicago, IL—Auditorium Theatre
October 13—Arlington, TX—Levitt Pavilion
November 5—Miami, FL—Soulshine at Sea
November 10—Saratoga Springs, NY—Skidmore College
November 16—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club
November 17—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club
November 18—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club
November 19—New York, NY—Blue Note Jazz Club
March 29—Den Haag, NL—W/Metropole Orkest
March 30—Amsterdam, NL—W/Metropole Orkest
March 31—Utrecht, NL—W/Metropole Orkest
April 4—Tilburg, NL—Poppodium
April 5—Heerlen, NL—W/Metropole Orkest

photo credit: Jeremy Tauriac



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
No-No Boy Drops New Song The Onion Kings of Ontario! Photo
No-No Boy Drops New Song 'The Onion Kings of Ontario!'

“The Onion Kings of Ontario!,” new song from No-No Boy—the musical project of Dr. Julian Saporiti—is debuting today alongside a new music video. Directed by Saporiti and his wife, Emilia Halvorsen Saporiti, the video is a tribute to a specific archive of Asian American home movies shot in Oregon by the Tsuboi family between the 1920s and 1960s.  

2
Glen Hansard Shares Sure As The Rain; The Swell Season On Tour Now Photo
Glen Hansard Shares 'Sure As The Rain;' 'The Swell Season' On Tour Now

Glen Hansard is sharing the compelling new song “Sure As The Rain,” a musical love letter to his wife and the mother of his nearly one year old son. The song features Via Mardot on theremin, whom Hansard contacted after seeing a series of her performances online. Check out upcoming tour dates!

3
Luke Combs Confirms 25 New U.S. Stadium Shows in 2024 Photo
Luke Combs Confirms 25 New U.S. Stadium Shows in 2024

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will perform 25 U.S. stadium shows next year with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.” Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, and more.

4
BEATLES VS. STONES Tribute Show To Settle Old Score on Fort Myers Stage, March 18 Photo
BEATLES VS. STONES Tribute Show To Settle Old Score on Fort Myers Stage, March 18

The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production will be returning its highly-anticipated Spring 2024 Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Monday, March 18 at 7:30 pm.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED