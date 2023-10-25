Taking Back Sunday Share New Single 'Keep Going'

Their new album is due Friday, October 27.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Taking Back Sunday Share New Single 'Keep Going'

Taking Back Sunday — John Nolan (lead guitar, piano, vocals), Adam Lazzara (lead vocals), Shaun Cooper (bass), and Mark O'Connell (drums) — have shared "Keep Going," the fourth and final preview track from their upcoming new album 152, due Friday, October 27 via Fantasy.

Reflecting the darkness in betrayal and the light of forgiveness, the percussive, quick-hitting rocker arrives just days ahead of the band's long-awaited LP 152, Taking Back Sundsy's first full-length album in seven years.

O'Connell says,"'Keep Going' is a song about struggling through relationships with the people you love. When it rains, it pours, but you've got to get up and keep going. It's a heavy song with an important message that fits the inclusive positivity of 152."

Tonight at 4pm PT/7pm ET/12am UK, fans around the world can get a sneak peek of 152 as Taking Back Sunday hosts an album listening party followed by a live video chat with the band immediately following the playback. Find it HERE

In addition, Taking Back Sunday will celebrate the release of 152, with series of intimate album release shows, promotional events, and in-store appearances, all of which sold-out in a matter of minutes including: Fingerprints in-Store (Long Beach, CA) November 4; Lodge Room album release show (Los Angeles) November 6;  Grimey's in-store (Nashville) November 8; Eastside Bowl album release show (Nashville) November 9; Looney Tunes in-store (New York) November 12; and Bowery Ballroom album release show (NYC) November 13. 

The band also recently announced the 9th Annual Taking Back Sunday Holiday Spectacular at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY December 13 and 14, and Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on December 15 and 16. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit here. Look for exciting 2024 tour news to be announced soon. 

Produced by Tushar Apte (whom the band met through a mutual collaboration with noted DJ Steve Aoki) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), 152 features 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks all delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose. Inspired by the long layoff and the cloud of uncertainty that blanketed the world (and music industry) these past few years, 152 stands among the most genuinely reflective and emotionally pure efforts of Taking Back Sunday's illustrious career. 

Anticipation among fans for the new album continues to build. Previously released tracks, (along with “Keep Going”) include "The One," "S'old," and "Amphetamine Smiles." All through 152, the consistent thread is one of generosity, gratitude, and ultimately, hope.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY ON TOUR:

11/6 — Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room (Album Release Show)
11/9 — Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl (Album Release Show)
11/13 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (Album Release Show)
12/1 — Melbourne, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023
12/2 — Sydney, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023
12/3 — Brisbane, Australia — Good Things Festival 2023
12/5 – Woolloongabba, Australia – The Princess Theatre
12/6 – Marrickville, Australia – Factory Theatre
12/13 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall (Holiday Spectacular)
12/14 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall (Holiday Spectacular)
12/15 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Holiday Spectacular)
12/16 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Holiday Spectacular)

PHOTO CREDIT: Djay Brawner



