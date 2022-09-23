Take That's Mark Owen Releases Solo Album 'Land of Dreams'

Mark Owen's brand new album, Land Of Dreams, is out now via BMG. The record marks his first solo album in over nine years and is accompanied by a UK headline tour which kicks off on 16th October in Bristol before heading to Manchester and Glasgow before closing in London. Mark will also visit record stores across the UK over 25th - 29th September - see dates here.

Land of Dreams, co-produced by Jennifer Decilveo, Stefan Mac and Harrison Kipner, and was recorded in LA, where Owen has lived for the past three years. Speaking on the making of the album, Mark says "This whole period and process has been a mixture of reflection, looking ahead and being grateful for being part of the world. I've taken my experience, playing and writing, over the last 30 years and put it into this record. I've tried to capture an energy that can translate and is exciting. It's been an absolute pleasure - and a real joy to do."

The album is a reflection of that joy: it's an upbeat, uplifting and positive album, which ultimately was the ambition, the terrain, the landscape and dreamscape, of Land of Dreams. "Worldwide over the last couple of years", said Mark, "everybody's been contained and in their bubble, and I wanted to pop that bubble and just come out of it and go: ta-da! Maybe just go to jazz hands!"

The album release follows three singles, "You Only Want Me," "Are You Looking For Billy?" and "Magic," which received incredible support across UK radio, with "You Only Want Me" and "Magic" A-listed at BBC Radio 2 and playlisted at Magic FM. It also follows a busy summer of festivals for Mark, with performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Latitude Festival, to rave reviews.

Mark Owen is one of Britain's most celebrated music stars. As part of pop group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards, scored 12 UK No.1 singles, eight UK No.1 albums, sold over 45 million records and played live to millions of fans around the world. He released his first solo album, Green Man, after Take That first split in 1996 and, since then, he has released a further four solo albums. His last, 2013's The Art Of Doing Nothing, was his highest charting album to date.

Listen to the new single here: