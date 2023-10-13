Taela Releases Album 'Lifes a Bitch…but It Gets Better'

"Unforgivable" is one of two new tracks released on her album that dropped today.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

TAELA returns with “Unforgivable,” released today by Young Forever/Capitol Records. Known for her unfiltered lyricism and heartfelt melodies, TAELA's new track is an introspective journey into the complexities of toxic relationships.

"Unforgivable" is one of two new tracks released on her album that dropped today, which consists of twelve other tracks that TAELA has meticulously crafted and released over the past year; garnering over 22 million streams/views on Spotify and YouTube.

Co-written with JP Saxe, the heart-wrenching lyrics of "Unforgivable" delve into the concept of a trauma bond – a deep and often destructive attachment to a toxic relationship.

TAELA reveals, "I wrote “Unforgivable” about being so deeply attached to a toxic relationship that it would take your partner doing something completely unforgivable for you to leave. Having a trauma bond is the worst type of addiction. I heard someone say it's worse than being addicted to drugs or alcohol because drugs and alcohol can't text or call you begging for you to come back. As someone who's been trauma bonded before, I was super inspired to write about what it feels like to have this attachment."

TAELA's raw and unfiltered approach to songwriting shines through in "Unforgivable." She fearlessly lays bare her experiences, sharing the painful and uncomfortable truths that come with toxic relationships. Despite the discomfort, TAELA's music offers a healing opportunity for those who can relate to her lyrics.

“I thought about the things my ex did to get me to hate them enough to leave and said ‘f it, i'm gonna just lay it all out there' and when I started teasing the song online I was amazed by how many people resonated with the lyrics. I think it can be uncomfortable for some people to listen to but really healing for whoever needs to hear it” she shares passionately.

Born in Saint Louis, Missouri to Caucasian and Native American parents, the single mom took a leap of faith and relocated to Nashville to write songs in 2021. Landing a publishing deal with Kobalt allowed TAELA to focus on writing and recording, and she now has over 36 Million global combined streams to date.

In February 2022, she self-released the single “trophy,” which debuted in the top 10 of the U.S. iTunes Alternative chart. The anthemic track, which examines how people perceive one another on social media, has amassed over 6.2 million global streams to date. The singles “i don't cry when i'm high” and “good in bed,” which has over 9 million global combined streams, followed in the lead-up to the November 2022 release of life's a bitch.

TAELA's music is known for its ability to connect deeply with listeners, drawing from her own personal experiences. Her TikTok following has doubled since the life's a bitch EP release, while “trophy” and “good in bed” have each had over 20,000 UGC creates from users around the world.

TAELA says, “I'm so thankful to have a safe place to share my stories. I'm healing. I'm smiling again.” 2023 brought the release of life's a bitch…still, an expanded version of her October 2022 EP, delving into the raw emotions of life's challenges and triumphs.

Blending trap snares, anthemic choruses, and piercing guitars, TAELA's unique sound is characterized by her wail and a confidence that resonates with those who have faced their own trials. TAELA's single “beetlejuice (dead to me)” came shortly after in August of 2023. TAELA drew inspiration from the beloved movie "Beetlejuice" to deliver a powerful anthem of liberation and self-empowerment.



