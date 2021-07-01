TORA Bring the Party in Colorful New Video for 'Call on Me'

"Call On Me" is the endlessly playable new single from Amsterdam-based Australian band Tora. The layered and rich track is partnered by a feel-good, colorful video directed by Najim Jansen, both available today. The new song is the latest from A Force Majeure, their new album out September 3, and follows Tora's previous singles "Why Won't You Wait" and "When Will I Learn" from the upcoming album.

"'Call On Me' is a study of fictional characters pursuing each other whilst trapped within a town or place that feels hostile," note the band. "The looping of days becomes nights with little to break the monotony, still not able to connect despite the time to do so. The chorus is the release of this feeling, exploring the dichotomy between feeling trapped in a mood or place and then having your location or freedom liberate you. New places, people and landscapes provide perspective to a cloudy mind."

Last week, Tora launched a hotline for fans around the world to call and hear an exclusive sneak peak of the single before release. Now that the track and video are out, a few lucky fans will get a call from Tora for a live chat and a stripped back performance.

A Force Majeure follows Tora's richly textured second album Can't Buy The Mood (2019) and their lushly-layered debut album Take A Rest (2017). The band relocated from Byron Bay, Australia to Amsterdam in early 2020, set to make the city their base; an anchor around which a full year of European and American touring was to revolve. Soon after their arrival however, the threat of COVID-19 became a very real presence, forcing Tora to cancel their entire tour schedule, but also retreat into a strict new locked-down lifestyle. Though the opportunity to perform was taken away, the band's love for creating music remained and so, across the next eight months, Tora's focus became set on their new record, aptly titled A Force Majeure.

Over the course of their previous two albums, Tora has received support from respected members of the international music community including both Sir Elton John (Beats 1) and Annie Mac (BBC Radio 1). The band has also toured across Australia, the US and UK/Europe. All of this on top of previous spots at Glastonbury, Splendour in the Grass, Reeperbahn (DE), The Great Escape (UK), Best Kept Secret (NL) and over 70 more festival appearances across the globe.

A Force Majeure will be out on September 3, 2021.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Rein Kooyman