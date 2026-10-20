TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS Release Music Video for Extended 'Fooled Again'

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The Tom Petty Estate has unveiled a music video for the extended, newly mixed version of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song 'Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)' via UMe. Directed by Alan Bibby, who also directed the 'Wildflowers' music video, it draws on the band's 1978 performance on the BBC's The Old Grey Whistle Test. The single is the latest release from Origins 1971-1978, a box set celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band, out November 6 via UMe.

Premiering on what would have been Petty's 76th birthday, the video sets the new extended mix to a fresh visual take on the band's Old Grey Whistle Test set, the UK appearance that marked their international breakthrough. Legendary BBC host Bob Harris, who wrote an essay for the box set's Blu-ray booklet, remembers it as 'one of the greatest performances we had ever seen by a band at the top of their game.' The full 41-minute performance is included in the box set, presented in HD for the first time with restored audio.

'Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)' first appeared on the band's 1976 debut, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. In Rolling Stone's first profile of the band the following year, Mikal Gilmore wrote: 'When [Petty] sings his 'Fooled Again' like Van Morrison in delirium, you believe him.' Ryan Ulyate, the band's longtime producer and engineer, has newly mixed and remastered the debut for its golden jubilee.

'Fooled Again' is one of eleven extended tracks across the new editions of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and its 1978 follow-up, You're Gonna Get It!, alongside 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown.' Every track on both albums has been remixed from the original multitrack tapes, and both appear in the box set in metallic limited-edition versions.

Digging into The Vaults, Origins 1971-1978 traces the sonic formation of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in the 1970s era, and features collaborations with artists Al Kooper, Leon Russell, Jim Gordon, Emory Gordy and more, across country, folk, punk, reggae, rock and soul originals. The collection will be available in three configurations: a 5LP box set, a 4CD box set and an uber deluxe edition, each with a Blu-ray and a DVD. The centerpiece of the vinyl editions is an 88-page fanzine featuring liner notes by David Fricke and Bud Scoppa, track-by-track annotations from the original band, complete album credits for the first two albums and a trove of unearthed archival photos and memorabilia, alongside polaroids, postcards, collectibles and more.

The Estate continued its 50th anniversary celebrations last week with the opening of the Tom Petty Collection at Morrison Hotel Gallery at the Sunset Marquis. The reception brought together longtime friends and fans of Petty and the Heartbreakers to unveil a collection of rare photos and ephemera from the band's earliest days.

Last month, Petty and the Heartbreakers received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Awards, where Heartbreakers Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch, Ron Blair, Steve Ferrone and Scott Thurston opened the show with a special reunion performance alongside Grammy-winning superstar Chris Stapleton.

'Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)' follows the release of 'Parade of Loons,' an unreleased Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers track from the heart of the collection, No Sleep Til L.A. The 12-track album documents Tom Petty becoming Tom Petty—tracing his search for the right band from his first-ever studio session at Miami's Criteria Studios in 1971, through formative sessions in Tulsa, to Los Angeles, where it all clicked. Seven tracks are previously unreleased, and five appear in new hi-res mixes. The album will also be sold separately on CD and LP, including a limited-edition 'Galaxy' color variant, with a Zoetrope edition following on November 20.

The rest of Origins 1971-1978, drawn from the family's vault, traces the band from their Gainesville roots to their first taste of success. Live from the Record Plant 1977 presents a fan-favorite KSAN-FM broadcast in its entirety for the first time, recorded in Sausalito with guest Al Kooper. The Cut Out Bin gathers five experimental solo tracks Petty recorded with session musicians, including Leon Russell, before deciding the Heartbreakers were the right vehicle for his songs. The collection's DVD captures the band's 1978 performance on the BBC's The Old Grey Whistle Test, and a Blu-ray with all 51 tracks in hi-res stereo, Dolby Atmos and 5.1 immersive mixes rounds out the set.

Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became a beloved American rock & roll icon, world-renowned for his songwriting and his band the Heartbreakers. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers and Highway Companion. Petty was also a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys and in the pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch, who reformed and made two more albums in the mid-2000s. Petty's honors include Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multiple Grammy Awards. He has sold nearly 100 million records, amassed over twelve billion streams and performed to over 140 million fans worldwide.

Widely recognized and remembered for his philanthropy and service, Petty is the recipient of some of the highest honors in philanthropy including Midnight Mission's Golden Heart Award in 2011, and MusicCares 'Person of the Year' in 2017. The Petty Estate aims to extend the late artist's legacy, both musically and in spirit, by supporting philanthropic and social issues that were close to Petty's heart. The Estate has supported myriad organizations, including Immigrant Defenders, Autism Speaks, Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety—for which Petty's music lent voice to a campaign for common-sense gun reform—alongside Indigenous Climate Action, the Dick's Foundation's Sports Matter Program, Gainesville-area organizations and more. Additionally, the Estate were sponsors for this year's NYC Pride as well as LGBTQIA+ nonprofit youth organization It Gets Better.

Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, leaving behind a massive archive of unreleased material. His music continues to reach fans, both new and old, around the world today.

Tracklist

ORIGINS 1971-1978

LP1: No Sleep Til L.A.

Parade of Loons

You're Gonna Learn

Another Lonely Night

I Can't Fight It†

Depot Street†

Sin City

Wild Eyes†

Unheard of Kind of Hero

Up in Mississippi Tonight†

Satisfy Yourself

Since You Said You Love Me†

Long Way

LP2: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (50th Anniversary Edition)

Rockin' Around With You

Breakdown*

Hometown Blues

The Wild One, Forever

Anything That's Rock 'N' Roll

Strangered in the Night

Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)*

Mystery Man

Luna

American Girl*

LP3: You're Gonna Get It! (50th Anniversary Edition)

When the Time Comes*†

You're Gonna Get It*†

Hurt

Magnolia

Too Much Ain't Enough*

I Need to Know

Listen to Her Heart

No Second Thoughts

Restless*

Baby's a Rock 'N' Roller*

LP4: Live From the Record Plant 1977

Pre-Show

Surrender

Jaguar and Thunderbird

Band Intros

American Girl

Al Kooper, Denny Cordell Intro

Fooled Again

Luna

How We Doin' on Tape?

Listen to Her Heart†

I Need to Know

Strangered in the Night

Dog on the Run (Get Your Kicks On) Route 66

LP5: The Cut Out Bin

Save Me

Making Some Noise

The Ballad of Harry, Neil & Tillie

Cry to Me†

Lost in Your Eyes

DISC 6: Live on the BBC's Old Grey Whistle Test 1978

9 performances in HD and restored audio • Running time: 41 minutes • 48kHz 24-bit PCM stereo

Picture: 4:3 Pillarbox / 29.97 fps • NTSC All Region

*Extended version †New mix of previously released version







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