Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TOLEDO Share Jay Som Co-Produced Single 'How It Ends'

TOLEDO Share Jay Som Co-Produced Single 'How It Ends'

Toledo's new album will be released this Friday, September 23rd.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

TOLEDO is sharing the title track off of their debut record ahead of its release on Grand Jury Music this Friday, September 23rd. "How It Ends," on its face, is an upbeat folk-rock track that belies the anxiety that weaves throughout the song.

Raised by a single mother, Jordan Dunn-Pilz recalls her struggles with dating and love; reckoning with how those experiences impacted his own ability to be open and loved in romantic relationships.

Following the devastating deadbeat dad song, "Flake", "How It Ends" is another deeply personal yet broadly applicable song where TOLEDO bare their most private fears and struggles in an act of vulnerability that shines through How It Ends.

Speaking about his experiences, Dunn-Pilz writes;

"Watching my mother struggle in love, it planted a seed deep down that keeps me afraid of love and hesitant about marriage. Even when things are going so well, there's a looming tension in the back of my brain that suggests everything is going to fall apart eventually. How do you navigate love and relationships when you don't have a clear example to follow? Is this the curse your parents leave you with?"

While Daniel Alvarez De Toledo speaks to working with Jay Som's Melina Duterte on "How It Ends";

"Working with Melina of Jay Som, we tried to energize this song with piano, natural percussion, and cowbells. There happened to be two cowbells that were tuned (almost) perfectly in our airbnb we were using as a makeshift recording studio."

TOLEDO's last single, "Flake", with its heartbreaking, empowering, refrain; "I fing hate / your guts right now", traces the path to finding yourself from beneath the weight of generational trauma. The band announced their signing to Grand Jury Music earlier this year and shared their first single for the label with "L-Train". The duo proceeded to announce their debut LP, How It Ends, alongside two singles, "Climber" and "Leopard Skin".

Pulling from their childhood influences of 90s adult contemporary and Elliott Smith, Brooklyn-based Dan Álvarez de Toledo, and Jordan Dunn-Pilz' music, which is full of seamless harmonies, skirts the softer edges of indie rock and the darker fringes of pop with each song imbuing a heaping dose of vulnerability and emotional openness.

The announcement of How It Ends follows a string of standout 2021 releases including the Jockeys of Love EP, and "Beach Coma," a Gabe Wax-produced single. The duo, who also work with Jay Som's Melina Duterte on production and recording work, mixed the track alongside Brandon Shoop, while Grammy-nominated Joe Lambert mastered. The music video for "Climber" and companion visualizer for "Leopard Skin" were produced by Matt Hixon, who has produced videos for their label mate Samia and Maya Hawke.

At Grand Jury Music, TOLEDO joins a roster that includes Austin indie folk duo Hovvdy, recent Nashville transplant and songwriting powerhouse Samia, NYC's genre shapeshifter Jordana, Twin City indie pop rebels Hippo Campus & more.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.