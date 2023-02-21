TJ Atoms Makes His Highly Anticipated Return to Music With New Single 'Put You On'

Critically-acclaimed, multi-hyphenated artist TJ Atoms, on the heels of his steady rise on mainstream motion pictures, releases his new single "Put You On" along with the official music video made available to experience. Today's latest new music release serves a satisfying follow-up single to his acclaimed debut single "Potato Chips" (2021).

"Put You On" exudes a feeling of the now balancing genres of Hip Hop and New Jersey Club Music stemming from TJ's east-coast born roots as a Philly native. His range in music defies all genres and creates the understanding that the term rapper does no justice for his artistic contributions through song and lyrics. With accuracy, TJ Atoms delves into sonic escapism that brilliantly bleeds into all the avenues he continues to conquer.

Within the past few years, the wonder guy himself, TJ Atoms, has created a universe-a parallel universe-that places him in a class of creativity made to evoke the expression of art in all forms. Having already made a name for himself as a renowned actor, receiving acclaim for his role as the late Ol' Dirty Bastard (O.D.B.) in the hit Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Sir Atoms has made a name for himself in fashion space as well with the last year launch of his unisex apparel line Parallel Worldwide that Hypebeast, New York Post and more praised.

On the acting front, TJ is poised to receive his breakthrough moment, given last week's premiere of Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is now in its final production season. His portrayal of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard continues to receive an unequivocal array of praise from critics, fans, and followers for his ability to celebrate and highlight the long-standing legacy of O.D.B.

Photo Credit: Sameer Cooper