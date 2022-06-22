TITUS Shares Cover of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'

TITUS is the true representation of culture clash. The artist born aka Randolph Newman gives a voice to those that live in the center but have always felt singular.

Last week, after a clip of him covering Kate Bush's now ubiquitous 1986 track "Running Up That Hill" went viral on TikTok, TITUS released a full length cover exclusively on SoundCloud. The track charted at #3 on SoundCloud's Hot & New: Pop chart and is his best performing track for a first week, which was all organic movement with 80% of streams coming from fans searching for the track.

TITUS notes of the track, "The lyrics, to me, are so beautifully describing the emotions around grief and wanting to save someone in place of yourself... something that really hits home for me with my mom passing recently."

In 2021, TITUS focused towards his pop punk roots with the release of his 5-song Lost Valley EP. This new wave of his music expresses the two sides of a spectrum that fuses the heydays of pop punk with the lyricism and swagger of hip-hop.

Raised by his mother from a single parent household in New Jersey after his parents split, he notes: "all I did was skate and listen to music." Being biracial and growing up in the only black neighborhood in a predominantly white town his music tastes become a mix of Blink 182 and Taking Back Sunday alongside Dipset and Lil Wayne. His love for music turned back-of-the bus freestyles into recording from his bedroom closet.

TITUS was recently named to SoundCloud's "First on SoundCloud" Class of 2022 where he will work directly with SoundCloud over the next year to co-produce tangible, career-defining moments to deepen artist-to-fan connections, creating unique opportunities to reach new audiences. The artists chosen for this special honor are ones championed by fans on SoundCloud and hand-selected by SoundCloud's music team.

Listen to the new cover here: