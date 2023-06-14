THICK Share New Single 'Doomer'

Seasoned Brooklyn punk powerhouse, THICK, share frustrated new single “Doomer,” which features production from Grammy-nominated rock producer Will Yip and drums from Mannequin Pussy member, Kaleen Reading.

The song is out now on Epitaph Records, and is accompanied by a self-directed video, starring members Nikki Sisti and Kate Black. The visual is an ode to NYC, and taking yourself on a date in favorite parts of the city.

Check out THICK's upcoming US + EU/UK summer tour dates.

On the track, Nikki shares: "This song screams exhaustion. It’s about knowing what you could do for someone but being too burnt out to do. It’s the opposite of self-abandonment, it's choosing to stop giving so much and hoping that the other person can find it within themselves to do the work and grow."

Cutting their teeth in the Brooklyn DIY scene since 2014, THICK has solidified itself as a punk powerhouse. Despite playing in fewer basements, the band maintains the vibrant sense of community that sparked its formation, inviting friends-to-be into their world through honest and introspective lyrics. Release after release, THICK fearlessly presents its members’ most intimate thoughts, experiences, and self-explorations in layered melodies and big hooks.

Almost a year after releasing their second LP Happy Now (2022, Epitaph Records) and a national headline tour, the band returned to writing with new perspectives and an altered configuration with their drummer Shari Page taking a step back.

True to their trademark rawness and appetite for evolution, Nikki Sisti (guitar, vocals) and Kate Black (bass, vocals) worked with producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Menzingers, Mannequin Pussy) and drummer Kaleen Reading to craft their new single “Doomer” -- a glance into the mind of an exhausted partner coming to terms with the need to draw a line before they lose themselves to the void of someone else’s needs.

LIVE DATES

6/14 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

6/15 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

6/16 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

6/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

6/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

6/23 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

6/24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

6/25 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

6/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

6/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

7/8 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees

7/9 - Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

7/10 - Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse

7/11 - Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

7/12 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

7/13 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

7/14 - London, UK @ Boston Music Room

7/22 - Queens, NY @ TV Eye