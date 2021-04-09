THEN, NOW, AND AGAIN Justin Nozuka's New EP Out Today

The acclaimed Canadian artist, Justin Nozuka is today sharing his new EP, then, now & again, out via Post 1988/Black Box.

The full EP follows the release of recent singles, "summer night o8" (tipped at Clash and Ones To Watch) and the Mahalia-featuring track, "No One But You", which amassed over 3.6 million streams late last year, as well as support from Complex and SPIN.



The 32-year old New York-born, Toronto-raised and world-travelled Nozuka has been a mainstay of contemporary pop, folk and alternative R&B since he released his first album Holly at the age of 17. He comes by those influences honestly, following the lead of his four musical brothers. His first obsession was Lauryn Hill's 1998 masterpiece The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. That album was the gateway to late 90's/early 2000's R&B and 1970's-era singer/songwriters that have coalesced to define Nozuka's sound. This sound, even more distinguished, even more refined with the release of his 2020 comeback single, "No One But You", featuring the incomparable British songstress Mahalia.



"I'm confidently getting back to the roots and music that taught me how to sing and educated me on songwriting in general," Justin remarks of his new material. "Contemporary R&B music with a keen ear for '70's era recording sounds and techniques. I think R&B melodies and music has an innate quality of deep passion, pain and love. There's a nostalgia for 90s and 2000s R&B that I crave right now. I also feel recording techniques and sounds from the 70s have an unbeaten richness to them. Those two elements together, make for what I believe is damn good, nourishing music."



Thematically, this new body of work delves into Nozuka's emotions and experiences with romance and relationships. It details the devastating sadness that comes with break-ups as well as the bright, vibrant optimism that arrives with forging new relationships. Sonically it brings about nostalgic tones with syrupy R&B and down-tempo soul, enveloping his vocals into layers of warm-hued textures and aesthetics. The first single, "No One But You", which featured the tipped British artist, Mahalia, explored new romance and the boisterous excitement which can come with such beginnings. "summer night o8", which found Nozuka writing alongside his friend and collaborator, Mitch Reed, as well as recruiting Alex Sowinski of BadBadNotGood on percussion, harkened back to psilocybin-fuelled summertime adventures whilst further mining this narrative of love with Justin exploring all the exciting feelings that come with new romantic ventures.



Nozuka is no stranger to wearing his heart on his sleeve with his music, frequently tackling his own vulnerability with a sincere and honest approach; then, now & again seeks to continue this and push the needle further. "Break Me" - the EP's focus track - is the story of letting somebody go in a relationship whilst still maintaining intimacy, trying desperately to salvage every last piece of love that exists but also acknowledging the pain that comes with such an approach. "Miami" tells the tale of unrequited love: "There was someone I had made plans to see in Miami," explains Justin. "It was supposed to be a little getaway together. I booked my flight a few weeks out, and as we got closer to the date, this person ghosted me hard." Although somber into tone and topic, there's something here that Nozuka explores and makes relatable to everyone. A hidden highlight from the EP, "Rains It Pours", tells the tale of new love. "I started getting to know someone and we'd talk on FaceTime every night, 7 hours at a time. We had to be apart cause of COVID, but I just felt full to the brim with love and excitement and joy." Musically, the EP is awash with all of these deeply personal and intimate sounds, soft vocals, and string arrangements which ultimately play into this feeling of romance, and this brooding sense of belonging that can come with such rich emotions.



When Justin Nozuka is asked to describe his music, he uses words like honesty, passion, vulnerability, and true love. These themes have been consistent throughout his decade-plus as a world-renowned singer/songwriter, but they have never felt quite so poignant or important as they do within the context of our world today.



Having self-produced some of his earlier projects, he takes a hands-on approach to his craft. It is this precision, intention, and dedication that truly characterizes Justin Nozuka as an artist. These same characteristics have allowed people around the world to connect to Nozuka's music. Whether it's two JUNO Nominations in his native Canada, a pair of NRJ Awards in France, or sold-out club performances across Europe and the United States, he has touched many listeners and fans throughout his career. Alongside these accolades, Justin has toured internationally, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show and Good Morning America, as well as pulling in well over 100M streams to date.