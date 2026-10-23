THE YAGAS Release New Single 'RUNAWAY' With Music Video

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Acclaimed alt rock band The Yagas, fronted by Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga, has released their new single 'Runaway' along with a music video. The 80s-inspired, synth-heavy track marks a stylistic change for The Yagas yet still showcases Farmiga's commanding vocals and the band's blistering power.

The love song, produced by the band's keyboardist Renn Hawkey along with Brian Virtue (Jane's Addiction, Deftones), implores the listener to run like hell toward wherever makes you feel happier, freer, healthier, because love is reason enough to run.

Just in time for Halloween, the track's music video depicts The Yagas band members as the ghostly house band of an old asylum. Farmiga plays a former patient and as her walls and sanity close in, she commits a spectacular escape. The video was directed by Sam Reiss.

'This song stems from a time long ago when our young child's autism diagnosis had left Renn and I frightened and full of questions,' shares Farmiga. 'Now, 16 years later, our daughter has opened our hearts and changed the way we see the world. She has brought more light and joy into our lives than we could have imagined. Being her parents is one of the great privileges of our lives. We can finally hold both truths in the same song: the fear we felt then and the light we see now. We're releasing 'Runaway' now because we finally understand where we were going – toward her, toward each other, toward joy.'

''Runaway' is a love song invitation,' Farmiga adds. 'The longing is universal: to want to leave behind whatever made life feel unpredictable, dark, or small and run toward, you name it, illumination, compassion, something more sane. It's for anyone who has ever looked at the special person beside them and thought, 'What if we just left?' There's no grand plan. Just two people grabbing one another's hands and running like hell toward sunlight, laughter, and a place where the world makes sense and feels bearable again.'

The Yagas – Vera Farmiga (vocals), Renn Hawkey (keys), Jason Bowman (drums), and Mark Visconti (guitar) – officially debuted in late 2024 with the single 'The Crying Room' and then released their critically acclaimed, independent debut full-length album, Midnight Minuet, in April 2025. Produced by Hawkey (formerly of famed alt-metal band Deadsy), the 10-track collection – also featuring the singles 'She's Walking Down,' 'Life Of A Widow' and 'I Am' – was hailed as 'one of the best debuts of 2025.'

The band's most recent release was the standalone single 'Illusion,' a haunting song released last September to complement the theatrical release of Farmiga's film, The Conjuring: Last Rites. Since their debut, The Yagas have amassed over 35 million collective streams and video views.

The Yagas took shape after its members met at Rock Academy, a Woodstock-based music school run by drummer Jason Bowman, and began playing together in the school's adult program, discovering an undeniable musical chemistry. The New York-based group borrowed their name from the mystical Slavic folklore figure Baba Yaga, believed to devour the souls of the newly deceased to safeguard the fountains of life. The Yagas share their namesake's storied penchant for shapeshifting, morphing from metal to industrial to wildly extravagant alt-rock as their songs journey into the strangest depths of the human psyche.

The Yagas's music has earned praise and support from Revolver Magazine, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock Magazine, NME, The Noise/Ones To Watch, Stereogum, Blabbermouth, Bloody Disgusting, Rock Cellar Magazine, and more.

Photo Credit: Franco Vogt (IG: @franco.vogt)









Photo Credit: Franco Vogt (IG: @franco.vogt)

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