Pilot Fish Releases New Single "JENNY" via Nick Raskulinecz's HISS RECORDINGS
The release marks the third single from Raskulinecz's discovery-focused label, which aims to platform emerging bands.
Hiss Recordings, the Nashville-based singles label founded by GRAMMY Award winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones, Korn) to bring emerging bands to a wider audience, has released 'Jenny' (stream it here), a new digital single from Nashville alt-rock band Pilot Fish. The two-track release marks the label's third release and features the b-side 'Don't You Ever.'
For Raskulinecz, Hiss Recordings is an opportunity to put his experience and industry reach behind bands he believes deserve to be heard. Rather than following a traditional album-centered model, the label focuses on individual songs and the artists behind them, giving them a platform to reach new audiences.
Raskulinecz shares: 'Pilot Fish has an infectious energy, youthful spirit, and a huge sound! After hearing their songs and seeing how they instantly captivate a crowd, I knew I wanted to work with them. Jonathan Pazdan's high-energy vocals and hooks ride the waves of catchy riffs and killer drumbeats that made me love them right away!'
Built around a soaring chorus and an infectious melody, 'Jenny' is instantly memorable, showcasing Pilot Fish's ability to write catchy, feel-good rock songs.
''Jenny' appeared from thin air, and from that moment on she became our hero,' the band explains, collectively. 'A song, inspired by every love story before it, that has every crowd screaming 'Jenny' makes it the 'house-show-backyard-anthem.' Jenny, we love you.'
Pilot Fish's single follows releases by grungy rock band Dromia and shoegaze-infused duo Doom Mutual, the first artists featured by Hiss Recordings. In a Revolver interview accompanying the label's launch, Raskulinecz said the mission 'is to record great songs and have a sload of fun doing it.'
Pilot Fish started in a Nashville garage during the summer of 2024. The band is Caleb Angulo (bass/guitar), Carter Farrow (drums), Carter Jeffords (guitar), Jonathan Pazdan (vocals), and William Humphreys (guitar).
Photo Credit: Survey Creative Co
Photo Credit: Survey Creative Co
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.