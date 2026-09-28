THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – SONGS OF THE PAST EP Released by Milan Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Milan Records has released THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – SONGS OF THE PAST (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK GAMESCOM 2026 EP), featuring music by Magda Urbańska, Marcin Przybyłowicz and Daniel Elms. Available everywhere now, the EP includes music featured in the highly anticipated third expansion to CD PROJEKT RED's award-winning action role-playing game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The music was originally previewed at CD PROJEKT RED's 2026 gamescom showcase last month, where fans and audiences got a taste of what to expect from the expansion's full soundtrack in 2027. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past launches in 2027 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 – wishlist here.

Of today's release, composer Magda Urbańska says, 'Creating music for Songs of the Past was incredibly exciting for me, but I also felt a huge sense of responsibility. I vividly remember the first time I heard the music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — it shook me to the core. That music was extraordinary then, and it remains extraordinary to this day.

I've worked with classical music for most of my life, but folk requires a completely different sensibility — it has its own tone and form, while also offering enormous creative freedom. But our roots, our Slavic heritage, are something more than that — something that runs deep within us, something that grows out of who we are. I hope we've managed to preserve The Witcher DNA in these pieces.'

Created to accompany Geralt of Rivia's return to the Path, the soundtrack expands upon the rich musical identity that has made The Witcher franchise a global phenomenon. Blending evocative orchestral writing with traditional folk influences, powerful vocal performances, and regional instrumentation inspired by the world's diverse cultures, the score captures both the intimacy and grandeur of a new chapter in Geralt's story.

About The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past is an upcoming expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD PROJEKT RED and Fool's Theory. Players will once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and journey to the brand new region of Letten — a seemingly idyllic land that hides a dark secret beneath its peaceful surface. Equipped with new abilities and a new weapon, the chain, Geralt will face never-before-seen foes, reunite with old friends, and embark on a gripping adventure filled with difficult decisions and meaningful consequences.

Tracklist

Return to the Path – Magda Urbańska

Awoken – Magda Urbańska

Into Darkness – Daniel Elms

What's Done – Marcin Przybyłowicz

Belleteyn Night – Magda Urbańska

About CD Projekt Red

CD PROJEKT RED is a video game development studio founded in 2002. Its flagship titles include the futuristic role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, alongside The Witcher series of games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT RED Capital Group. CD PROJEKT RED S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

About Sony Music Masterworks

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit https://lnk.to/milanrecords.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 45 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me