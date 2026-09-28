THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – SONGS OF THE PAST EP Released by Milan Records
The EP previews music from the expansion that blends orchestral writing with traditional Slavic folk elements.
Milan Records has released THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – SONGS OF THE PAST (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK GAMESCOM 2026 EP), featuring music by Magda Urbańska, Marcin Przybyłowicz and Daniel Elms. Available everywhere now, the EP includes music featured in the highly anticipated third expansion to CD PROJEKT RED's award-winning action role-playing game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The music was originally previewed at CD PROJEKT RED's 2026 gamescom showcase last month, where fans and audiences got a taste of what to expect from the expansion's full soundtrack in 2027. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past launches in 2027 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 – wishlist here.
Of today's release, composer Magda Urbańska says, 'Creating music for Songs of the Past was incredibly exciting for me, but I also felt a huge sense of responsibility. I vividly remember the first time I heard the music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — it shook me to the core. That music was extraordinary then, and it remains extraordinary to this day.
I've worked with classical music for most of my life, but folk requires a completely different sensibility — it has its own tone and form, while also offering enormous creative freedom. But our roots, our Slavic heritage, are something more than that — something that runs deep within us, something that grows out of who we are. I hope we've managed to preserve The Witcher DNA in these pieces.'
Created to accompany Geralt of Rivia's return to the Path, the soundtrack expands upon the rich musical identity that has made The Witcher franchise a global phenomenon. Blending evocative orchestral writing with traditional folk influences, powerful vocal performances, and regional instrumentation inspired by the world's diverse cultures, the score captures both the intimacy and grandeur of a new chapter in Geralt's story.
About The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past is an upcoming expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD PROJEKT RED and Fool's Theory. Players will once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and journey to the brand new region of Letten — a seemingly idyllic land that hides a dark secret beneath its peaceful surface. Equipped with new abilities and a new weapon, the chain, Geralt will face never-before-seen foes, reunite with old friends, and embark on a gripping adventure filled with difficult decisions and meaningful consequences.
Tracklist
Return to the Path – Magda Urbańska
Awoken – Magda Urbańska
Into Darkness – Daniel Elms
What's Done – Marcin Przybyłowicz
Belleteyn Night – Magda Urbańska
About CD Projekt Red
CD PROJEKT RED is a video game development studio founded in 2002. Its flagship titles include the futuristic role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, alongside The Witcher series of games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT RED Capital Group. CD PROJEKT RED S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).
About Sony Music Masterworks
Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit https://lnk.to/milanrecords.
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