THE WILDER BLUE Debuts Song, Sets CINCO Album and Fall 2026 Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE WILDER BLUE has released a new song, When He's Out of Sight, the latest preview of the Texas band's upcoming album CINCO, due out August 28. The independent band also confirmed fall headline tour dates.

Of the track, lead singer Zane Williams shares, 'An older tune of mine that I wanted to record back in 2020, but felt like it needed fiddle and steel. When we brought those instruments into the studio this time around, we dug this tune back out and polished it up.'

'When He's Out of Sight' is the latest song unveiled from the band's anticipated new album, Cinco, set for release on August 28. Produced by Lyndon Hughes and The Wilder Blue and recorded at The Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, Cinco is the band's most fully realized project to date, showcasing their adventurous musicianship, deeply human storytelling, and signature five-part harmonies. The new ten-track album finds The Wilder Blue exploring new creative territory, incorporating outside musicians and songwriters for the first time, while embracing a renewed sense of freedom and exploration.

Earlier this summer, the band unveiled two additional album tracks: 'Chasin' The Sun' and 'Texas Women' featuring Tracy Byrd.

'We set out to make an album that pairs well with campfire coffee kettles, dusty neon band signs, and sun-bleached dashboard Polaroids,' lead singer Zane Williams shares. 'We figured it out together, as friends, the five of us. It was exhausting and exhilarating. Our memories, now your music. We hope you enjoy Cinco.'

Known for their engaging live performances, The Wilder Blue has toured alongside artists such as Luke Combs, Hank Williams Jr., Midland, Flatland Cavalry and Charles Wesley Godwin, and will continue on the road through the fall. Upcoming stops include headline shows at Austin's Meanwhile Brewing, Houston's Heights Theater, Chicago's Garcia's, St. Paul's Turf Club and Madison's High Noon Saloon, as well as west coast dates with Paul Cauthen. Full details can be found at www.thewilderblue.com/shows.

Since their 2020 debut, The Wilder Blue has released four studio albums to date, including 2025's Still In The Runnin'. Self-released, self-produced and fan-funded, the album debuted to critical attention. The band also joined forces with Luke Combs for a cover of The Eagles' 'Seven Bridges Road,' which has garnered over 8 million streams across platforms.

The Wilder Blue is Williams (lead vocals), Paul Eason (lead guitar), Lyndon Hughes (drums), Sean Rodriguez (bass) and Andy Rogers (multi-instrumentalist).

Cinco Track List

1. Sinners and Strays

2. Last Chance for Dancin'

3. When He's Out of Sight

4. Leavin' Town

5. The Hunt

6. Wild Western Windblown Band

7. Texas Women (feat. Tracy Byrd)

8. Chasin' The Sun

9. Good Woman

10. Only the Years

The Wilder Blue Confirmed Tour Dates

August 28—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

August 29—Austin, TX—Meanwhile Brewing

September 4—Whitehouse, TX—Blackhawk Creek Grill & Venue

September 5—Fredericksburg, TX—Everybody's Somebody Fest

September 6—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob's*

September 11—Chicago, IL—Garcia's

September 13—St. Paul, MN—Turf Club

September 15—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon

September 16—Milwaukee, WI—Vivarium

September 17—Bloomington, IN—The Bluebird

September 18—Springfield, OH—The State Theater

September 19—Noblesville, IN—The Arena at Innovation Mile

September 25—Lewisville, TX—Lewisville Western Days

September 26—Artesia, NM—Red Dirt Black Gold Festival

October 1—Durant, OK—Discover Durant Downtown Concert Series

October 3—Beaver Dam, KY—Stomp and Holler

October 10—New Bern, NC—MumFest

October 17—San Juan Capistrano, CA—Boots in the Park

October 18—Tucson, AZ—Boots In The Park Tucson

November 6—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy & Harriet's+

November 7—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory+

November 8—Paso Robles, CA—BarrelHouse Brewing Co.+

November 10—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre+

November 13—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades+

November 14—San Francisco, CA—The Castro Theatre+

*with Band of Heathens

+with Paul Cauthen

Produced by Lyndon Hughes and THE WILDER BLUE at The Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, CINCO follows previously released tracks Chasin' The Sun and Texas Women, the latter featuring Tracy Byrd. The band's fall tour is set to include headline shows at Austin's Meanwhile Brewing, Houston's Heights Theater, Chicago's Garcia's, St. Paul's Turf Club and Madison's High Noon Saloon.

Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan



Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...