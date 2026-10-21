THE SOAPGIRLS to Return to US Oct 21–Nov 7 With Whisky a Go Go Show

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Alternative rock duo The SoapGirls have announced their return to the United States, where they will headline the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood on November 2, 2026. This show marks the second time in 2026 that the band has been invited to perform at this venue, underscoring a significant achievement in their ongoing international career. The US tour is set to begin on October 21 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and currently features eight confirmed dates, with additional performances expected to be announced throughout October and November.

The Whisky a Go Go, located on the historic Sunset Strip, has been a cornerstone of the Los Angeles music scene since 1964. The venue is recognized worldwide for its influence on rock and roll, having hosted legendary acts such as The Doors, who served as the house band, as well as Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, and Mötley Crüe. For The SoapGirls, performing twice in one year at a venue with such a storied past is a notable milestone, especially considering their beginnings as street performers raising money for charity by selling soap and playing music.

Sisters Noemie and Camille Debray began performing as children, initially to support a children's hospital through their busking and soap sales. What started as a charitable initiative eventually evolved into a full-fledged band, and The SoapGirls have maintained a grassroots, independent approach to their music ever since. Their journey from street corners to international stages has been marked by a commitment to authenticity and resilience, with the band choosing to build their career through extensive touring and direct engagement with fans rather than relying on traditional music industry pathways.

The SoapGirls are known for their energetic live shows and a philosophy centered on self-expression and inclusivity. Their performances aim to create a bold, unapologetic space where all attendees are encouraged to embrace their individuality. This ethos has remained central to the band's identity since their earliest days and continues to resonate with their growing fanbase. The upcoming US tour will feature a setlist that blends fan favorites with new material from their forthcoming album, including the latest single, 'Running.' The band's approach to touring and performance is designed to foster a sense of community and belonging among concertgoers, reflecting the message they have championed throughout their career.

The tour's itinerary highlights a diverse range of cities and venues, reflecting The SoapGirls' commitment to reaching fans across the country. The tour opens at Bigs Bar in Sioux Falls, SD, and travels through Montana, Washington, Oregon, and California, culminating in the headline show at Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood. Additional stops include McGuffie's Live in San Diego and The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife in Glendale, AZ. The band has indicated that more US dates will be announced, offering further opportunities for fans to experience their live performances.

US Tour Dates

1. Wednesday, October 21 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

2. Friday, October 23 – Bozeman, MT – Tune Up

3. Sunday, October 25 – Yakima, WA – Bearded Monkey Music

4. Thursday, October 29 – Eugene, OR – The Sparrow & Serpent Pub

5. Saturday, October 31 – Chico, CA – Lost on Main

6. Monday, November 2 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky a Go Go [Tickets]

7. Thursday, November 5 – San Diego, CA – McGuffie's Live

8. Saturday, November 7 – Glendale, AZ – The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

More US dates to be announced.

Fans interested in attending any of the shows or keeping up with tour updates can follow The SoapGirls on social media and visit their official tour page for the latest information on ticket availability and additional tour announcements. The band maintains an active online presence, engaging with their audience across multiple platforms and sharing updates about their music and live events.

The SoapGirls' return to the US and their headline appearance at Whisky a Go Go represent a continuation of their international touring schedule, which has seen them perform extensively across the UK, Europe, Japan, and the United States. Their ability to connect with audiences in a variety of settings, from intimate clubs to renowned venues, has contributed to their reputation as a dynamic and dedicated live act.

About The SoapGirls

The SoapGirls are sisters Noemie (guitar, vocals) and Camille Debray (bass, vocals), a genre-defying alternative rock duo known for their blend of grunge and rock influences. Their music draws inspiration from artists such as Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Nirvana, Fleetwood Mac, and Blondie. The band has attracted international attention and tours extensively across the UK, Europe, Japan, and the USA.

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