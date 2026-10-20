THE ROLLING STONES Release New Single 'Who You Callin' Crazy'

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The Rolling Stones have released their new single 'Who You Callin' Crazy,' featuring acclaimed jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine. The track is from the recently announced Foreign Tongues Loose Lips, the deluxe edition of the band's acclaimed studio album Foreign Tongues, due for release on November 27th via Capitol Records. Listen to 'Who You Callin' Crazy'.

'Who You Callin' Crazy' features on Foreign Tongues Loose Lips, which brings together five recordings from the creative period surrounding Foreign Tongues. The expanded collection also includes 'Where There's A Will,' featuring Steve Winwood on organ, alongside 'Human Tide,' 'Bad Luck Hideaway,' and 'She Still Comes Around.'

Released on July 10, 2026, Foreign Tongues topped the charts in 14 countries worldwide and received widespread critical acclaim. The Times hailed it as 'a career high,' awarding it five stars, while The Telegraph also awarded five stars, praising the album's 'vitality, wit, richness, energy and joy.' The 14-track collection followed the band's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album Hackney Diamonds.

Foreign Tongues Loose Lips will be released on November 27th across vinyl, 2CD and digital formats.

'Who You Callin' Crazy' Credits

Mick Jagger – Vocals, Electric Guitar

Keith Richards – Electric Guitar

Ronnie Wood – Electric Guitar

Steve Jordan – Drums

Andrew Watt – Bass, Tambourine

Matt Clifford – Piano, Organ, Rhodes

Courtney Pine – Saxophone

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Produced by Andrew Watt

Pre-production by Matt Clifford

Engineered by Paul LaMalfa, Andrew Watt and Marco Sonzini

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound, Edgewater, NJ





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