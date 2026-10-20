THE ROLLING STONES Release New Single 'Who You Callin' Crazy'
The track features acclaimed jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine and will appear on the deluxe edition FOREIGN TONGUES, LOOSE LIPS.
The Rolling Stones have released their new single 'Who You Callin' Crazy,' featuring acclaimed jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine. The track is from the recently announced Foreign Tongues Loose Lips, the deluxe edition of the band's acclaimed studio album Foreign Tongues, due for release on November 27th via Capitol Records. Listen to 'Who You Callin' Crazy'.
'Who You Callin' Crazy' features on Foreign Tongues Loose Lips, which brings together five recordings from the creative period surrounding Foreign Tongues. The expanded collection also includes 'Where There's A Will,' featuring Steve Winwood on organ, alongside 'Human Tide,' 'Bad Luck Hideaway,' and 'She Still Comes Around.'
Released on July 10, 2026, Foreign Tongues topped the charts in 14 countries worldwide and received widespread critical acclaim. The Times hailed it as 'a career high,' awarding it five stars, while The Telegraph also awarded five stars, praising the album's 'vitality, wit, richness, energy and joy.' The 14-track collection followed the band's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album Hackney Diamonds.
Foreign Tongues Loose Lips will be released on November 27th across vinyl, 2CD and digital formats.
'Who You Callin' Crazy' Credits
Mick Jagger – Vocals, Electric Guitar
Keith Richards – Electric Guitar
Ronnie Wood – Electric Guitar
Steve Jordan – Drums
Andrew Watt – Bass, Tambourine
Matt Clifford – Piano, Organ, Rhodes
Courtney Pine – Saxophone
Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Produced by Andrew Watt
Pre-production by Matt Clifford
Engineered by Paul LaMalfa, Andrew Watt and Marco Sonzini
Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA
Mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound, Edgewater, NJ
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