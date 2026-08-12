THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES to Release TRUE LOVE DAYDREAM Companion LP

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THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES will release TRUE LOVE DAYDREAM, a companion record to the band's recent full-length ACKNOWLEDGE KINDNESS. The album, made largely by Glenn Donaldson during the same sessions as its predecessor, will be available in digital and limited cassette formats. Ahead of the release, Donaldson and the band will perform at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, NY. The track Heaven Of Love (Slow Version) has been shared as the first song from the new EP.

TRUE LOVE DAYDREAM arrives on Friday, September 25 via Fire Records.

Here, separated from the album, the music has space to ebb and flow, lingering in shimmering ambiance. Three of the songs on the EP are atmospheric instrumentals, a slight departure from Donaldson's classic songwriting, yet retaining the emotional depth that makes the music so captivating.

The EP is preceded by the track 'Heaven Of Love (Slow Version),' about which Donaldson comments: 'This was the original version of this song. Some of the lyrics and melodies are totally different than the album version. When I came to the end of making the Acknowledge Kindness album, I felt there were too many ballads, so I rearranged it as more of a pop song. But this might be the true form of this tune. The ending is more emotional. The song is more feeling than thinking, so it's hard to explain what it's about, but it's true that sometimes we need to imagine there's an Earthly heaven that's just out of reach.'

Tracklist

1. Shakespeare Garden Part I

2. Bad Poetry in Bed

3. Heaven of Love (Slow Version)

4. Shakespeare Garden Part II

5. Every Shade of Blue

6. Shakespeare Garden Part III

Donaldson has described TRUE LOVE DAYDREAM as a little boat set adrift off the shore of the main album, noting that three of its songs are atmospheric instrumentals that mark a slight departure from his usual songwriting while retaining the emotional depth of his earlier work.

Photo Credit: Samara Dun / Download Hi-Res Image



Photo Credit: Samara Dun / Download Hi-Res Image

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