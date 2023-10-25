THE OUTLAST TRIALS Soundtrack Streaming on Music Services & Vinyl

Pre-orders are open for the Limited Edition double LP with ‘bloodshed red' discs.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

THE OUTLAST TRIALS Soundtrack Streaming on Music Services & Vinyl

Just one slip of the needle, and things could go very wrong…

Red Barrels and Laced Records are putting their co-op partnership to the test with the release of Tom Salta's deeply unsettling soundtrack for The Outlast Trials on digital music platforms and good ol' fashioned vinyl. 

Pre-orders are open for the Limited Edition double LP with ‘bloodshed red' discs (exclusive to www.lacedrecords.com). The Standard Edition features traditional black LPs, and will also be available via third-party retailers. The complete 35-track soundtrack has been specially mastered for vinyl and will be pressed to heavyweight LPs. These come in printed inner sleeves alongside a liner notes insert, all housed in a wide spined outer sleeve with artwork by the Red Barrels team. 

The album is also now available to stream and download across multiple music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and Deezer. 

Composer Tom Salta (Deathloop, PUBG, Halo) is a master of modern and traditional scoring techniques and is renowned for his ability to metamorphose his musical persona. The musical palette utilized in The Outlast Trials ranges from haunting orchestral compositions to the depths of dark organic and synthetic textures, culminating in moments of pure aural pandemonium.

Salta's incorporation of unnerving diegetic music — spanning eerie pastiches of mid-century styles — creates an unsettling contrast that deepens the overall experience of the score. The Outlast Trials soundtrack is a spine-tingling journey through the very essence of fear and despair.

The Outlast Trials is a co-op multiplayer horror video game. It's the third installment in the Outlast series, which has sold more than 20 million copies since launching in 2013. The Outlast Trials alone has sold more than 1 million copies while still in Early Access on PC, making it one of Steam's best sellers so far in 2023. A cursory search on YouTube shows the game franchise has 10s of millions of views, and over 7 million people saw the hugely popular channel CoryxKenshin play the game. 



